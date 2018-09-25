Elite golfers eye further acclimatization at the 2018 Pro Am tourney

2018 Pro Am Tourney:

Tuesday, 25th September – At Entebbe Golf Course

Several local and foreign based golf professionals are geared up for the 2018 Castle Lite sponsored Uganda Open professional tournament at Entebbe Golf Club with the pro-am event.

The Pro Am shall be the official pre-tournament event involving most of the professionals that will be eyeing for the total 50,000 US Dollars as the lumpsum amount for the elite golfers.

Also, some amateur gross golfers and those above handicap 9 will also play in the day long championship that has a total kitty of Shs 5M.

Some of the Ugandan professionals who will take part in the Pro Am includes Emma Ogwang, Silver Opio, Saidi Mawa, Deco Akope, Vincent Byamukama, Henry Lujja, 2017 Uganda Amateur winner Ronald Rugumayo, Ian Odonkoyero among others.

Defending champions of the 2017 pro event Stephen Ferreira is also taking part in the pro am.

Other foreign based professionals in the pro am tournament includes four time Uganda Open (Pro) winner Dismas Ndiza, Aaron Simfukwe, Sydney Wemba (Zambia), Farayi Chitengwa, Mohammed Mandu (Zimbabwe), John Kisia, Nelson Simwa and many more.

The main professional event will tee off on Wednesday at Entebbe Golf Club.

Pro Am Draw: (*Professionals)

8:30 AM:

*Emma Ogwang (Uganda), *Farayi Chitengwa (Zimbabwe)

8: 40 AM:

*Mohammed Mandu (Zimbabwe), Martin Bruce, David Scanlon

8:50 AM:

*Mandu Rauf Kayyam (Zimbabwe), *Fadhyl Nkya (Tanzania), Alex Coutinho

9:00 AM:

*John Kisia (Kenya), Wilbroad Twinamasiko, Joel Kakira

9:10 AM:

*Silver Opio (Uganda), *Matthew Omondi (Kenya), Pather Kumesan

9:20 AM:

*Yousuf Musa Akil (Zimbabwe), Eva Magala, Stanley Muhwezi

9:30 AM:

*Stephen Ferreira (Zimbabwe), *Alfred Nandwa (Kenya), Wendy Angudeyo

9:40 AM:

*Charamba Tongoona TC (Zimbabwe), *Davis Kato (Uganda), Safari Zawadi

9:50 AM:

*Tony Omuli (Kenya), *Saidi Mawa (Uganda), Apell Rita

10:00 AM:

*Deo Akope (Uganda), *Roy Da Costa (Zimbabwe), Peter Apell

10:10 AM:

*Tony Omuli (Kenya), *Mediratta Mohit (Kenya), Jamil Maninji

10:20 AM:

*Joshua Seale (South Africa), Paul Rukundo, Michael Manzi

10:30 AM:

*Erick Obura Ooko (Kenya), Anthoy Ndegwa, Grace Njeri Njambi

10:40 AM:

*Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda), Andrew Atuhaire, Peace Kabasweka

10:50 AM:

*Liberty Gumisa (Zimbabwe), Stanley Musiime, Daniel Kazlimuzo

11:00 AM:

*Vincent Byamukama (Uganda), Isaac Aisu, Raymon Mwesige

11:10 AM:

*Brian Gondo (Zimbabwe), Paul Baite, David Musisi

11:20 AM:

*Ian Odokonyero (Uganda), JB Tumusiime, Sam Kacungira

11:30 AM:

*Sydney Wemba (Zambia), Ronnie Kasirye, Herbert Mwetemba

11:40 AM:

*Dismas Indiza (Kenya), * Joseph Karanja Waweru (Kenya), Derrick Pipino

11:50 AM:

*Simon Ngige Mburu (Kenya), *Henry Lujja (Uganda), Jude Ochieng

12:00 PM:

*Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe), Benson Katema, Moureen Okura

12:10 PM:

*Tranos Muradzikwa (Zimbabwe), Emmanuel Mugabi, *Aaron Simfukwe (Zambia)

12:20 PM:

*Jacob Okello (Kenya), George Olayo (Uganda), Collins Nuwagira

12:30 PM:

*Stefan Andersn Engell (Kenya), Stefan Krisch, Diana Nabukenya

12:40 PM:

*Nelson Simwa (Kenya), Alex Nkuyahaga, Leonard Bagarukayo

12:50 PM:

*Kopan Timbe (Kenya), Ismail Mahmoodu (Uganda), Collins Bulafu

1:00 PM:

*CJ Wangai (Kenya), DeMark Schulze, Dan Lyagoba

1:10 PM:

*Fred Wanzala (Uganda), *David Wakhu (Kenya), Jerry Owachi

1:20 PM:

*Isaac Ayubu Wanyeche (Tanzania), *Emmanuel Opio Onito (Uganda), Lydia Mutesi

1:30 PM:

*Richard Ainley (Kenya),* Irvin Mazibuko (South Africa), Annette Kiconco

1:40 PM:

*Ignatius Mketekete (Zimbabwe), *Lawrence Muhenda (Uganda), Sam Lugonvu Mubiru

1:50 PM:

*Abdallah Yusuf (Tanzania), *Jeff Kubwa (Kenya), David Kateregga