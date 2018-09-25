FMU rues missed opportunity of FIA Safety training

Federations’ representatives during the seminar in South Africa (Photo: William Louw)

While most of the African federations were represented at the FIA safety equipment review seminar in South Africa last weekend, the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) slipped on an opportunity to enrich its personnel on safety matters.

The seminar intended for ASN scruitneers was fully funded by the world Motorsport governing body; FIA.

Kawowo Sports has learnt that Joshua Mayanja was chosen to represent Uganda. However, Mayanja couldn’t make it due to the federation’s lapse in travel preparations especially visa process.



Moses Seguya was eventually contacted to travel. This was a few days to the start of the seminar and could not go through the visa process on time.

A visa to South Africa takes at least five days to process.

Attempts to talk to the FMU heads failed. However, we reached the FMU Vice President Technical Jeff Kabagambe.

“It’s so unfortunate that we didn’t have a representative in the seminar. For sure we have missed a lot on the technical stuff from the Seminar.

“It was not intended for us not to be represented. But the visa process failed us and Joshua could not get it on time. That is how he missed attending,” said Kabagambe.

FMU has over the years faced challenges with safety equipment. Several crews faced rejections during the Africa Rally Championship which has an FIA technical delegate.

It was only during this year’s ARC round that many cars passed scruitneering on the first check which exhibited an imporovement in equipment and preparations.

The seminar provided vital content for scruitneers including reviewing the technical and safety equipment, current regulations regarding several equipment. Various safety equipment for cars were as well discussed.