Fufa grants Kamuli Park, Soana request to change names﻿

Soana, now Tooro United have also been given green light to host their games in Buhinga, Tooro relocating from Kavumba Recreation Ground.

Kamuli Park, now officially Wakiso Giants will however host their games in the East despite acceptance to change name.

Reliable sources from the club indicate they will host their games at either Kakindu in Jinja or Njeru Technical Centre, Njeru.

“It’s a great step forward following the effort invested in building the club brand and image,” said Sula Kamoga, CEO Wakiso Giants. “For the home, we shall communicate soon though we would have preferred to host from Wakiso,” he added.

Other teams that have changed identity are Masavu FC, T.Y Lugazi, Kasenge FC, Galaxy FC Tororo, Gafford Ladies and Saviors Women Football Club to Entebbe FC, Lugazi Municipal FC, Kajjansi United Admin FC, Asubo-Gafford Ladies and Lango Queens respectively.