Croatia and Real Madrid attacking midfielder Luka Modric beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohammed Salah to the Fifa Best Men Player award.

It was the first time in over 10 years that a winner has been outside of Ronaldo or Barcelona stars Lionel Messi.

The votes counted for included the coaches and captains of the national teams affiliated to FIFA including Uganda Cranes.

Sebastien Desabre Serge, the Ugandan tactician voted for fellow French man Kylian Mbappe, Belgian Eden Hazard and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

For Cranes captain Denis Onyango, he did for Mbappé Kylian, Modric Luka and Cristiano Ronaldo respectively.