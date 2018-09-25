Mbarara City excluded from 2018-19 UPL, Nyamityobora moves to Wankulukuku

Mbarara City advised to play in 3rd in Division

Mbarara City has been excluded from competing in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2018/19 season, says Fufa.

The decision follows a recommendation from the Fufa Club Licensing Committee revealing the team has failed to comply by failing to officially provide a fully inspected and approved venue to host matches.

In a tweet by the FA, Mbarara City has been excluded from the competition.

FUFA Club Licensing Status: @MbararaCityFc

MBARARA CITY FC has been excluded from competing in the @UPL season 2018-2019 due to non-compliance for failure to officially provide a fully inspected and approved venue to host matches. @kawowosports @newvisionwire @DailyMonitor — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) September 25, 2018

“FUFA Club Licensing Status: @MbararaCityFc MBARARA CITY FC has been excluded from competing in the @UPL season 2018-2019 due to non-compliance for failure to officially provide a fully inspected and approved venue to host matches.

The FA has advised that the Ankole Lions can register in the 3rd Division (Western Regional League) for the season.

FUFA Club Licensing Status- @MbararaCityFc After the exclusion from the top flight and under the FUFA Licensing Regulations, Mbarara City is eligible to register in the 3rd Division (Western Regional League) for the 2018-2019 Season. @kawowosports @newvisionwire @DailyMonitor — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) September 25, 2018

“FUFA Club Licensing Status- @MbararaCityFc After the exclusion from the top flight and under the FUFA Licensing Regulations, Mbarara City is eligible to register in the 3rd Division (Western Regional League) for the 2018-2019 Season.

Meanwhile, Nyamityobora who were supposed to use the same venue, Kakyeeka to host their games have now shifted to Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku while Bul will now use Njeru Technical Centre since Kakindu is under construction.