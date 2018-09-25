Refurbished St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende officially opened

Lawrence Mulindwa joined by other officials during the tape cutting ceremony

Quoting from the first book of the Holy Bible, Genesis, Vipers Sports Club – cum – St Mary’s Secondary School – Kitende director, Lawrence Mulindwa, equated the successful completion of the St Mary’s Stadium phase two process to the entire process of creation.

“Like during the creation of the universe which saw the origin of man, plant and animal life, everything went according to the plan of God. We too, are pleased as management of Vipers Sports Club that our plans have always come to pass. I am pleased with my team that work has begun,” Mulindwa stated during the press conference prior to the inspection process of the newly laid playing surface.

Mulindwa thereafter the led journalists to the inspection of the newly laid artificial grass, G3.

We had to do whatever that was revealed by the FUFA and CAF teams to improve the quality of the playing surface. We identified the people whom we could work with. This playing surface suits modernity, convenience and time factor of lasting for more than 40 years. This is the latest edition of artificial grass – G3. The laying of the artificial surface is the second of the four phases undertaken in the upgrade of the St Mary’s Stadium. Next, we shall have the modern floodlights and the expansion of the western wing. Lawrence Mulindwa, Director Vipers Sports Club

Engineer Jean Pierre led the team of experts to ensure that they execute good work.

We want to thank FUFA for the continuous visits and advise here and there. This is good for Uganda and for the world. We have also upgraded the media tribunal and improved on seating arrangement in northern zone. Lawrence Mulindwa

Cost of the project

Although he did not reveal the exact amount of the project, Mulindwa stated the entire project cost billions of Ugandan shillings and millions of dollars.

Vipers Sports Club marketing director Simon Ssenkankya underlined the bold fact that with the newly laid turf, improved stands, media tribunal and dressing rooms, the club has well positioned itself to lure marketing endorsements.

Vipers Sports Club is the best club to partner with. We are really set to carry the brands of the respective partners and sponsors. We have the numbers, infrastructure and the club itself. Therefore, we call upon the brands to come and partner with us. Simon Ssenkankya, Vipers SC Marketing Director

Also in place is a newly established media tribune with power sockets, new seats in the northern wing, state of art technical bench seats and improved spacious dressing rooms fitted refrigerators.

State of Art football academy

Mulindwa assured journalists that he plans to establish a state of art football academy with good education to the players.

We are getting used to the playing surface and hopefully by the time the season kicks off, we shall be accustomed to it. Moses Waiswa, midfielder Vipers Sports Club and Uganda Cranes

Noah Wafula, one of the Vipers new players on board | JOHN BATANUDDE

Playing on the artificial turf is not a common feat for many Ugandan players. However, we have trained on the turf for the past days and we are getting used. Hope to make it to our full advantage. g

Vipers Sports Club will host Ndejje University F.C in their first home game on Friday, September 28 at the facility.