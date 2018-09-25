Uganda Cranes’ Kalungi pleased with unbeaten run as Charlotte Independence target play-offs

Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi has revealed he is pleased with United Soccer League side Charlotte Independence after they stretched their unbeaten run to four games.

Henry Kalungi (R)

Independence settled for a one-all draw after Greg Jordan’s goal in the 15th-minute was canceled out by Anatole Bertrand-Abang’s for New York Red Bulls II in the 70th minute in North Carolina on Saturday.

The draw meant Kalungi and colleagues were still unbeaten after four games a feat he said was “good” before revealing the outfit’s target of making the playoffs.

The playoffs are a postseason tournament in which sixteen teams (top 8 per conference) play to reach the final. The winners of the Eastern and Western Conference Championship then play for the USL Cup in a final to determine crowned league champion.

Independence are currently 12th on the Eastern Conference log and are just four points away from 8th position to make the playoffs. They have four games to play before the end of the season; against Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Penn FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies ad North Carolina.

Kalungi told to Kawowo Sports why he was replaced by teammate Owundi Eko’o in 45th minute in the match before meeting former Uganda Cranes captain Ibrahim Sekagya after the match.

We had back to back games one being down in Charleston on Wednesday and then Saturday at home against Red Bull. I had to come out in the first half because my calf tightened up on me however, am happy to have seen my brother Ibra who we had a lot of great things to share about life and soccer. Henry Kalungi

The Independence return to action on Saturday, September 29th at the Sportsplex at Matthews against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.