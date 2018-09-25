2018/19 Vipers SC squad

Reigning champions Vipers SC have unveiled their 2018/19 squad three days to the kick-off of their title defence.

On a day they also re-opened a new look St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende, the biggest shock was defender Henry Katongole signed from SC Villa missing on the 28-man squad.

The day’s MC, Wycliffe Luyombya however reminded the press that the defender is available and part of the squad although he didn’t join the group photo despite his presence on the day.

Henry Katongole was unveiled last month at Vipers SC

There are reports that the former SC Villa and Express FC star’s name wasn’t forwarded to the Fufa licensing committee.

Speaking to Javier Martinez Espinoza, he says the issue will be sorted soon.

“We are going to see about that and we get that resolved,” he told Kawowo Sports. “I had a look at him in pre-season and I know his quality,” he added.

Meanwhile, of the 28 man squad unveiled, only 12 players are retained from the previous squad.

Noah Wafula

Three foreign players, Fabian Mutombora and Johnson Sefu, of Burundi are signed from Lydia Ludic Academy and the other, Kenyan international Noah Wafula signed from Kakamega Boyz.

Tito Okello whose issues with a return to professionalism are still valid was also among the players unveiled.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bashir Ssekagya, Fabien Mutombora and Derrick Ochan.

Defenders: Livingstone Mulondo, Fred Okot, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Aggrey Madoi, Geoffrey Wasswa, Halid Lwaliwa, Yayo Lutimba and Bashir Asiku

Midfielders: Rahmat Ssenfuka, Abraham Ndugwa, Dickens Okwir, Taddeo Lwanga, Tom Masiko, Brain Nkuubi, Duncan Sseninde, Frank Tumwesigye, Noah Wafula, Joseph Jjanjali, Moses Waiswa and Johnson Sefu

Strikers: Dan Sserunkuma, Steven Mukwala, Brian Kalumba, Tito Okello and Davis Kasirye