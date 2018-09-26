2019 Safari Rally dates confirmed

Preparations for the long awaited World Rally Championship candidate event in Kenya are well in gear after the Kenya Motorsport Federation announced date for the famour Safari Rally.

2018 Safari rally winner Carl Tundo (Photo: Africa rally archives)

The event will run from July 4-7; moving away from the traditional month of March.

“The date was agreed upon after a consultation with the WRC promoter as the only viable window of opportunity during the traditional WRC mid season break.

“This will give FIA and WRC promoter to fully engage in the organising and observing of the Safari. It will as well give several foreign drivers an opportunity to recce in Kenya,” said KMSF chairman Phineas Kimathi

The venue for the Safari Rally remain pending until after route inspection next year.

FIA route director Michele Mouton will conduct and approve the area in which the rally will run.

Three venues; Kajiado, Nanyuki, or Nakuru/Naivasha have been shortlisted for the candidate event.

“The journey to return to WRC has been long but we are getting closer with support from so many people in this campaign.

“I know many countries are bidding to enter WRC, but Africa has been behind us,” he said.

The vision for WRC Safari Rally return became more vivid when the government of Kenya signed a promotional agreement with the WRC promoter in June this year.

Safari rally last ran as a WRC event in 2002.