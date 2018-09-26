Africa Rugby Sevens: Uganda draws Senegal, Ghana

Philip Wokorach

The pools for the 2018 Africa Rugby Sevens Championship to take place in Tunisia on the weekend of October 13-14 have been released.

Uganda who are ranked second at the tournament have been grouped alongside Senegal and Ghana in Pool B.

Ghana will be making their second appearance at the event having been recognized by World Rugby as a full member country in May last year.

Senegal took part in the tournament hosted and won by Uganda last year. They finished in 6th place having lost to this year’s hosts 35-12 in the fifth at Legends.

Meanwhile, Kenya, the top seeds are in Pool A alongside Morocco and Botswana.

Mauritius who were invited last year in the absence of Namibia’s are back this year. They are in Pool C alongside Tunisia and 2017 losing finalists Zimbabwe.

Namibia are back this year and are housed in Pool D alongside Madagascar and Zambia. Madagascar beat Zambia 26-07 at Legends to claim third place last year.

Africa Rugby Sevens Pools

Pool A – Kenya, Morocco, Botswana

Pool B – Uganda, Senegal, Ghana

Pool C – Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Mauritius