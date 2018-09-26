A jolly Dismas Ndiza celebrates on day one of the professional open in Entebbe on Wednesday

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Pro Open (Day 1 Leaderboard):

Day one Leader: Dismas Indiza ( 68 Gross )

Dismas Indiza ( ) T2 – Dayne John Moore ( 69 Gross )

Dayne John Moore ( ) Robson Chinhoi ( 69 Gross )

) Greg Snow ( 69 Gross )

) T5 –Dennis Anguyo ( 70 Gross )

) Willy Deus Kitata ( 70 Gross )

) Simon Ngige Mburu ( 70 Gross )

) David Wakhu ( 70 Gross )

) Alfred Nandwa ( 70 Gross )

) T10 – Robert Happy ( 72 Gross )

) Matthew Omondi ( 72 Gross )

) Tony Omuli ( 72 Gross )

) Richard Baguma (72 Gross)

Dismas Indiza gestures after playing the first round at Entebbe Club

Experienced Kenyan golfer Dismas Indiza is the day one leader at the 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Open (professionals).

The long hitting golfer, a member of Mumias Golf Club in Western Kenya returned 3 – under – par 69 on day one of the open under the professional category played at the par 71 lake side Entebbe Golf Club on Wednesday.

Indiza was unstoppable with a total of six birdies on holes 1, 3, 7,9, 15 and 18.

It was a perfect round of golf. Apart from a few troublesome holes on the back nine and the fast greens, day one was relatively good for me Dismas Indiza

Three golfers are tied in second position with 2 – under 69.

Dismas Indiza follows his shot after day one

These include Dayne John Moore, Robson Chinhoi and Greg Snow.

US based Willy Deus Kitata is the best Ugandan on the opening day with 1 – under 70.

Willy Deus Kitata on day one at Entebbe Golf Club

Kitata also played a hole in hole shot on the Centenary Committee par 3 Hole number 10, using a Taylor made 2 Red stripes ball with a 7 iron over 216 yards as witnessed by Ignatius Mketekete and George Olayo.

Kitata kisses his Taylor made 2 Red Stripes ball that he sunk a hole in one

Three Kenyans Alfred Nandwa, Simon Ngige Mburu and David Wakhu have also played one under.

This was merely a practice round. I feel happy having played a hole in hole. Apart from the triple bogy on hole 13, the scores would have been best. Let us see what day two brings. I expect to win this open Florida based Ugandan Willy Dues Kitata

Kasese based golfer Happy Robert is 1 – under 72, the same score as Richard Baguma and Tony Omuli

Youngest professional David Kamulindwa Amooti in action on day one

Last year’s champion Stephen Ferriera is two over alongside Deo Akope, Nelson Simwa, Silver Opio and Lake Victoria Serena Golf club resident professional Fred Wanzala.

L-R: Ian Odokonyer, Mandu and Emmanuel Opio Onito

It remains a close contest among all the golfers given the stiff competition after the opening round.

David Wakhu scored 70 gross



The total kitty of $50,000 (at least Shs 82M) is available for the professionals who make the cut after day two action on Thursday.

Jinja based Professional played 4 – over 75

The youngest professional, David Kamulindwa (scored 74 on day one) will tee off first at 8:00 AM on day two alongside Liberty Gumisa.