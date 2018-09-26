KCCA 2018/19 Season Preview: Will Kasasiro reclaim the league crown?

KCCA FC players after conceding against Esperance

Mike Mutebi has spent lavishly again this transfer window to create a big, powerful side equipped for the title race but also lost some key players.

Finishing position: 2nd

Total points: 61 points

Key stat: The Kasasiro have won four league titles in the last five seasons

Nicholas Kasozi

Major INS: Allan Kyambadde, Nicholas Kasozi and Bernard Muwanga (SC Villa), Musa Esenu (Kirinya Jinja), Mike Mutyaba (unattached), Muwadda Mawejje (Soana) and Gift Ali (Proline)

Shaban celebrates one of his goal last season

Major OUTS: Muhammad Shaban (Raja), Habib Kavuma (SC Villa), Denis Okot, Solomon Okwalinga (Onduparaka), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha)

Which of their players are most excited about watching? The 12-time champions have a bunch of exciting mixture of the upcoming and senior players.

Allan Okello

However, none brings excitement than Allan Okello who will be into his second full season.

What are the challenges facing the manager this season? The biggest challenge will be to reclaim the league title from Vipers SC as well as defend the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

In addition, the continent brings yet another challenge in the Caf Confederation Cup where the manager feels the team would go further than the group stages.

Sadam Juma

But above all, the selection headache especially in the midfield will be his biggest challenge. Of course, every manager wants to have such a problem but how he keeps each of the stars happy will be paramount.

What are their strengths? The squad depth and quality is arguably their biggest advantage over all opponents – and of course, playing at the astro turf pitch.

Derrick Nsibambi also scored against Bright Stars

What are their weaknesses? Losing Muhammad Shaban and Derrick Nsibambi, their key goal getters last season will no doubt have adverse effect although they still have as many match winners in the team.

Where will they finish this season and why? Like the previous 4-5 seasons, they come into the season as favourites and I have a feeling they will reclaim the crown from the Venoms but not without a fight.

Overall, I don’t see them finishing outside of the top two.