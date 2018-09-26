Kenya Pro golfer Simwa excels at 2018 Uganda Open Pro Am tourney

Nelson Simwa recieves his prize from Castle Lite Brand manager Julian Ssentamu

2018 Castle Lite Pro Am Tourney (Top 12):

Champion: Nelson Simwa – 69

Nelson Simwa – 69 T2: Dayne John Moore – 70

Dismas Ndiza – 70

T4 – Alfred Nandwa – 71

Daniel Baguma – 71 (*Amateur)

T6 – Ronald Rugumayo – 72

Simon Ngige – 72

Sam Kacungira – 72

Isaac Aisu – 72 (*Amateur)

T10 – Charamba Tongoona – 73

Saidi Mawa – 73

Emma Ogwanga – 73

There was a rare hole in hole performance asKenyan professional golfer Nelson Simwa returned the best score during the Pro Am event held at Entebbe Golf Club on Tuesday.

Simwa, a former national team golfer on the Kenyan team returned a course two under score of 69 to carry the day in the official pre-tournament event which had professionals mixed with amateurs.

Zimbabwean Dayne John Moore (70) tied with long hitting Kenyan Dismas Ndiza for second place

Other top performers in the Pro Am event included; Alfred Nandwa (71), Ronald Rugumayo (72), Simon Ngige (72), Isaac Aisu (72), Tongoona Charamba (73), Emma Ogwanga (73) and Joseph Karanja (73).

Ronald Otile (right) gets his trophy from Castle Lite Brand manager Julian Ssentamu. He was in the winning team – CBA 1

Simwa, Nandwa and Otile were in the winning team (CBA 1) having amassed 214 total points to claim trophies and Shs 2.5M.

“I had a perfect 18 holes. I will play to maintain my scores so that I make the cut and perform well too for the rest of the days” a smiling Simwa stated.

Ngige, Karanja and Kacungira combined 214 points to win on countback and finish in second place, a reward that came with Shs 1.5M.

Kacungira, the chairman of Mbarara Golf Club also played a hole in hole shot on hole 16.

Zimbabwean Charamba playing with Rugumayo and Aisu in team Serena 3 took third place to win Shs 1M.

Second placed team earned Shs. 1.5M

Last year’s champion Stephen Ferriera had a disappointing 84 gross during the Pro Am.

Uganda’s top professional, Deo Akope returned 9 over par 80 in the Pro Am.

The biggest crop of the professionals that vey for the total kitty of $ 50,000 (at least Shs 82M) is from host country Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Day One Tee off Draw: