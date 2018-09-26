Kenya Pro golfer Simwa excels at 2018 Uganda Open Pro Am tourney

2018 Castle Lite Pro Am Tourney (Top 12):
- Champion: Nelson Simwa – 69
- T2: Dayne John Moore – 70
- Dismas Ndiza – 70
- T4 – Alfred Nandwa – 71
- Daniel Baguma – 71 (*Amateur)
- T6 – Ronald Rugumayo – 72
- Simon Ngige – 72
- Sam Kacungira – 72
- Isaac Aisu – 72 (*Amateur)
- T10 – Charamba Tongoona – 73
- Saidi Mawa – 73
- Emma Ogwanga – 73
There was a rare hole in hole performance asKenyan professional golfer Nelson Simwa returned the best score during the Pro Am event held at Entebbe Golf Club on Tuesday.
Simwa, a former national team golfer on the Kenyan team returned a course two under score of 69 to carry the day in the official pre-tournament event which had professionals mixed with amateurs.
Zimbabwean Dayne John Moore (70) tied with long hitting Kenyan Dismas Ndiza for second place
Other top performers in the Pro Am event included; Alfred Nandwa (71), Ronald Rugumayo (72), Simon Ngige (72), Isaac Aisu (72), Tongoona Charamba (73), Emma Ogwanga (73) and Joseph Karanja (73).
Simwa, Nandwa and Otile were in the winning team (CBA 1) having amassed 214 total points to claim trophies and Shs 2.5M.
“I had a perfect 18 holes. I will play to maintain my scores so that I make the cut and perform well too for the rest of the days” a smiling Simwa stated.
Ngige, Karanja and Kacungira combined 214 points to win on countback and finish in second place, a reward that came with Shs 1.5M.
Kacungira, the chairman of Mbarara Golf Club also played a hole in hole shot on hole 16.
Zimbabwean Charamba playing with Rugumayo and Aisu in team Serena 3 took third place to win Shs 1M.
Last year’s champion Stephen Ferriera had a disappointing 84 gross during the Pro Am.
Uganda’s top professional, Deo Akope returned 9 over par 80 in the Pro Am.
The biggest crop of the professionals that vey for the total kitty of $ 50,000 (at least Shs 82M) is from host country Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe.
Day One Tee off Draw:
- 8:00 AM: Fred Wanzala (Uganda), Hesbon Owiti Kutwa (Kenya)
- 8:10 AM: Martin Ochaya (Uganda), Farayi Chitengwa (Zimbabwe), Olivier Munyaneza (Rwanda)
- 8:20 AM: Ngugi Njuguna (Kenya), Joseph Karanja Waweru (Kenya), Adolf Muhumuza (Uganda)
- 8:30 AM: Stephen “Tiger woods” Kasaija (Uganda), Erneste Ndayisenga (Rwanda), Ismail Mahmoud (Uganda)
- 8:40 AM: Denis Anguyo (Uganda), Roy Da Costa (Zimbabwe), Matthew Omondi (Kenya)
- 8:50 AM: Tony Omuli (Kenya), Brian Gondo (Kenya), CJ Wangai (Kenya)
- 9:00 AM: Joseph Cwinyaai (Amateur), James Karanja Muiagi (Kenya), Silver Opio (Uganda)
- 9:10 AM: Robert “Escobar” Oluba (Uganda), Amos Frederick Kamya (Uganda), Sydney Wemba (Zambia)
- 9:20 AM: Brian Toolit (Uganda), Richard Baguma (Uganda), Daniel Baguma (Amateur – Uganda)
- 9:30 AM: Sujan Shah (Kenya), Ronald Otile (Amateur – Uganda), Brian Mwesigwa (Uganda)
- 9:40 AM: Grace Ocici (Uganda), David Opati (Kenya), Lawrence Muhenda (Uganda)
- 9:50 AM: Nelson Simwa (Kenya), David Wakhu (Kenya), Mohit Mediratta (Zimbabwe)
- 10:00 AM: Bryson Nyenza (Zimbabwe), Simon Ngige Mburu (Kenya), Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)
- 10:10 AM: Hussein Bagalana (Kenya), Joshua Seale (South Africa), Vincent “Araali” Byamukama (Uganda)
- 10:20 AM: Stefan Engell Anderson (South Africa), Jeff Makokha Kubwa (Kenya), John Rodrick Lutalawe (Kenya)
- 10:30 AM: Willy Deus Kitata (Uganda), Ignatius Mketekete (Zimbabwe), George Olayo (Uganda)
- 10:40 AM: Mohammad Mandu (Kenya), Emmanuel Opio Onito (Uganda), Ian Odokonyero (Uganda)
- 10:50 AM: Tongoona Charamba (Zimbabwe), Richard Ainley (Kenya), Dayne John Moore (Zimbabwe)
- 11:00 AM: Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe), Dickson Lagoro (Uganda), Abraham Ainemani (Uganda)
- 11:10 AM: Kennedy Abuto (Kenya), Walter Seakomong (Botswana), Deo Akope (Uganda)
- 11:20 AM: Herman Deco Mutebi (Amateur – Uganda), Nelson Mudanyi (Kenya), Robert Happy (Uganda)
- 11:30 AM: Musa Akil Yousuf (Kenya), Rauf Kayyam Mandhu (Kenya), Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda)
- 11:40 AM: Gerald Kabuye (Uganda), Madalitso Muthiya (Zimbabwe), Greg Snow (Kenya)
- 11:50 AM: Sullivan Muthiaga (Kenya), Jules Dusabe (Rwanda), Godfrey Mande Rugira (Uganda)
- 12:00 PM: Henry Lujja (Uganda), Fahyl Nkya (Kenya), Ronald Bukenya (Uganda)
- 12:10 PM: Justus Madoya (Zimbabwe), Saidi Mawa (Uganda), Alfred Nandwa (Kenya)
- 12:20 PM: Erick Ooko Obura (Kenya), Gideon Kagyenzi (Uganda), Isaac Ayubu Wanyeche (Kenya)
- 12:30 PM: Phillip Kasozi (Uganda), Ashraf Bagalana (Amateur – Uganda), Herman Mutawe (Uganda)
- 12:40 PM: Boniface Kosgei Koske (Kenya), Aaron Simfukwe (Zambia), Stephen Ferreira (South Africa)
- 12:50 PM: Davis Kato (Uganda), Ganeev Singh Giddie (Kenya), Emma Ogwang (Uganda)
- 1:00 PM: Yusuf Abdallah (Kenya), John Kagiri (Kenya), Jacob Okello (Kenya)
- 1:10 PM: Kopan Timbe (Kenya), Joseph Mawejje (Uganda), John Kisia (Kenya)
- 1:20 PM: Abbey Bagalana (Uganda), Tranos Muradzikwa (Zimbabwe), Irvin Mazibuko (Zimbabwe)
- 1:30 PM: Liberty Gumisa (Kenya), David Kamulindwa (Uganda), Ryan Cairns (South Africa)
- 1:40 PM: Steven Odong (Uganda), Frank Matilo (Kenya)