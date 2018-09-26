Kisekka, Tamale take over Paidha Black Angels technical bench

Richard Tamale Kiwanuka Pinto has a wealth of experience having handled clubs in Kenya and Tanzania

West Nile based Uganda Premier League outfit Paidha Black Angels Football Club has named two new coaches barely two days to the league kick off.

Muhammed Kisekka and Richard Pinto Tamale Kiwanuka have on Wednesday been unveiled as coaches at the newly promoted club.

The two tacticians left Kampala for Zombo on Tuesday evening for final negotiations, signing before they were introduced to the players.

The development follows the reluctance by Paidha Black Angels’ stand in head coach Harunah Mawa to report for duty.

Kisekka is a CAF “B” licensed tactician whilst Tamale has a CAF High level and CAF “C” licence.

“We have just traveled to Paidha Black Angels Football Club. We are focused for the work at hand although we have just one day to see the players ahead of the first match of the season,” Tamale disclosed.

Kisekka has been working with Bright Stars Football Club under Fred Kajoba as Tamale was recently at Kajjansi United having previously served at Nairobi City Stars and Alliance Football Clubs in Kenya and Tanzania respectively.

Both Kisekka and Tamale attended the club’s training session on Wednesday morning.

This Friday, Paidha Black Angels Football Club travels to Kampala to take on URA Football Club at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.