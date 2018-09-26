Yunus Sentamu has been dropped from Cranes team to face Lesotho

Yunus Sentamu and William Luwagga Kizito have been dropped from the Cranes squad ahead of the 2019 Afcon qualifier against Lesotho.

The duo isn’t part of the 33-man squad released by the FA on Wednesday morning.

KCCA midfielders Allan Okello and Julius Poloto are the new faces on the team while Bright Stars’ forward Nelson Senkatuka also returns for the first time since the Chan finals.

Allan Okello and Julius Poloto hands over the balls to Arua Remand home juveniles. The two have been summoned for the senior national team, The Cranes

Despite being suspended for one game, Simba SC defender Murushid Jjuuko is part of the team as he will be available for selection in a few days’ time for the return match.

Training schedule

Local based players will start training on 5th October before the rest of the squad joins three days later for the residential camp ahead of the back to back ties against Lesotho to be played in a space of four days.

The final squad of 24 players for the residential camp will be named by the head coach on 7th October, 2018.

The match against Lesotho will be played on October 13 at Mandela National stadium, Namboole.

The Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Sundowns), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka), Jamal Salim (El Merriekh) and Charles Lukwago (KCCA)

Defenders: Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS), Murushid Jjuuko (Simba SC), Timothy Awany (KCCA FC), Denis Iguma (Kazma FC), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC), Bashir Asiku (Vipers SC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), Bernard Muwanga (KCCA FC), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamo) and Hassan Wasswa (El Geish),

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho(Church Hill Brothers, India), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City), Faruku Miya (Gorica ), Ambrose Kirya (SC Villa), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Julius Poloto (KCCA FC), Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC),

Forwards: Milton Karisa (MC Oujda), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Emma Okwi (Simba SC), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC) and Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC)