SC VILLA 2018/19 Season Preview: Can the new look Jogoos put up a decent challenge?

It promises to be a very tough season for the record league champions. From the administrative point of view to the playing staff, everything is new and it will be interesting to see how Moses Basena and his technical staff turn things around.

Finishing position: 3rd

Total points: 55 points

Key stat: The Jogoos have gone a record 14 consecutive seasons without a league trophy despite having won 7 in as many previously.

Major INS: Habib Kavuma (KCCA), Mike Sserumaga (unattached), Savio Kabugo (Proline), Yusuf Mukisa (Bul), Brian Bwete (unattached), Joseph Semujju (Vipers), Pius Wanji, Ashraf Mandela, Bashir Mutanda (Vipers), Derrick Ndahiro (Kamwokya), Albert Mugisa (Police FC)

Major OUTS: Bernard Muwanga, Nicholas Kasozi, Allan Kyambadde (KCCA), Henry Katongole (Vipers), Martin Kizza (unattached), Simon Sserunkuma, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Mahad Kakooza (Soana)

Which of their players are most excited about watching? They don’t have so many exciting players beyond Ambrose Kirya. Against all odds, he stayed at the club despite massive exodus in the window.

He is an intelligent attacking midfielder with an eye for goal and never gives up.

What are the challenges facing the manager this season? It’s an entirely new group of players under a new coach and with administration serving on an interim basis.

That will be their biggest undoing this season although in pre-season, they haven’t looked that poor.

What are their strengths? The name SC Villa itself sends some shivers in some opponents and then, the fan base.

Their vocal fans always push the side and playing under no pressure this season will no doubt play in their favour.

What are their weaknesses? Besides having an entirely new team, they still have some administrative issues which may turn affect the results on the pitch.

Where will they finish this season and why? They have been contenders for the past 3-4 seasons but I don’t see this happening this season. I will be surprised if they finished in the top three but I don’t see them going beyond number 7.