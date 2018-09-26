Vipers SC 2018/19 Season Preview: Will the Venoms defend the league?

2018/19 Vipers SC squad

There isn’t only a new look state of the art stadium by domestic standards but an almost new look playing and technical staff.

Vipers have been the busiest side in the transfer window and it will be interesting to see how they go about the business on the pitch.

Finishing position: 1st

Total points: 65 points

Key stat: Vipers have never won back to back league titles

Noah Wafula

Major INS: Fabian Mutombora, Johnson Sefu (Lydia Ludic Academy, Burundi), Noah Wafula (Kakamega Home Boyz, Kenya), Davis Kasirye (SC Villa), Ibrahim Kiyemba (unattached), Fred Okot (URA), Livingstone Mulondo (Kirinya), Dickens Okwir (Onduparaka), Bashir Sekagya, Joseph Janjali (UPDF), Abraham Ndugwa (Masavu), Rahmat Ssenfuka (Police FC), Tito Okello (Macau Benfica)

Isma Watenga

Major OUTS: Ismail Watenga (Burnna, Ethiopia), Erisa Ssekisambu, Milton Karisa, Deus Bukenya, Shafik Bakaki, Nicholas Wadada, Dan Birikwalira

Which of their players are most excited about watching? Too much quality and class in the squad but Moses Waiswa is the stand out.

What the most talented of players do with the ball, he does with an orange and with a better playing surface at Kitende this season, expect the best of out the midfield gem.

Moses Waiswa, Vipers SC midfielder

What are the challenges facing the manager this season? How they juggle continental football with the domestic competitions remains a big task.

Javier Martinez will also have to learn more about Ugandan football on the job and the pressure to do better than Miguel Da Costa who won the league and took the club to the finals of the Uganda Cup also remains a tough challenge.

Martinez Espinoza

What are their strengths? Their quality especially in defence and midfield is visible, a refurbished playing tuff and also the ever present home support.

What are their weaknesses? The team has so many new faces and with a new manager and an almost entirely a new technical staff, that maybe a problem especially in the opening stages of the competition.

Milton Karisa

Where will they finish this season and why? I don’t see them finishing outside of the top two though I feel it will difficult for them to defend the crown.