Why Masavu remounted to Entebbe Football Club

Former Uganda Premier League outfit Masavu Football Club has been given the green light to change their identity ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Still under the ownership of former Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) treasurer, Anthony Kimuli, Masavu FC will now be known as Entebbe Football Club.

This followed a decision by the FUFA top governing body, the Executive Committee to grant their permission for the change of name.

They will host their home matches at the lake side Fisheries Training Institute play-ground, Bugonga in Entebbe Division A.

For the big following of the club within Entebbe Municipality and the surrounding areas, the name was changed to Entebbe Football Club by the club management to associate with the local community and rhyme as well with the locality

Masavu FC was relegated from the top premier league at the apex of 2017/18 season.

Entebbe’s successful bid to change their name arrived at the same timing as top flight side Tooro United (formerly Soana), Wakiso Giants (from Kamuli Park), Lugazi Municipal Council (from TY Lugazi), Kajjansi United (Kasenge FC).

Eastern region’s Galaxy Tororo Football club also changed their name to Admin FC.

Meanwhile, two FUFA Women Elite clubs have also successfully changed their names.

Gafford Ladies is now called Asubo Gafford Ladies and Northern Uganda’s Saviors will be known as Lango Queens Women Football Club.

All the clubs, apart from Wakiso Giants, will maintain their playing grounds.

Wakiso Giants will have to seek for a play- ground in Eastern region where the Kamuli Park was previously based.

Management at the club had suggested a change of venue from Kamuli Municipal Park to Wakiso Resource Center, a move that was rejected by the Federation.