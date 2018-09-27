Express FC 2018/19 Season Preview: Can Kisala revive the Red Eagles’ fading glory?

Express FC players celebrate during the pre-season against Wakiso Giants. Express won 2-1

The oldest club in the land nearly went down last season. But perhaps, that was a blessing in disguise to get the responsible men back at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

A new chairman, new coach and an almost new playing staff but how will they perform?

Finishing position: 13th

Total points: 31

Key stat: The Red Eagles survived relegation on the last day of last campaign. Alfred Leku winner at Masavu and Proline falling at home to URA gave them another season in the top tier.

Major INS: Mathias Muwanga (URA), Ronald Mutebi (Bright Stars), Tony Odur (Vipers), Hamis Batenga, Charles Lubega, Charles Mutima Musoke, Arthur Kiggundu (formerly at SC Villa). Others are Isaac Mutanga, Disan Galiwango, Nasir Mbabali, Joel Male, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Badiru Nsubuga, Lawrence Kigonya, Jonny Revita, Pius Mbidde, Rueben Kabuye and Eric Kambale

Ayub Kisalita celebrates his goal against KCCA. He left the Red Eagles

Major OUTS: Steven Luswata (Soana, now Tooro United), Ayub Kisaliita, Jingo Sulaiman (Wakiso Giants), Buule Godwin, Bwogi Edgar, Hitimana Omar, Ochaya Shareef, Kisekka Ronald, Ndihabwe David, Galiwango Sam (all released)

Which of their players are most excited about watching? On a good day, there is no player as exciting to watch at Wankulukuku as Michael Birungi. His pace, trickery and ability to shoot the ball would make him an excellent player though he must work on being consistent.

Michael Birungi

What are the challenges facing the manager this season? A new team but thankfully, they have played together for long thanks to a long pre-season. In addition, they will be so many first timers in the top division.

What are their strengths? The club’s biggest worries in the past have been administrative. That seems to be sorted with Kiryowa Kiwanuka at the helm and that’s where their strength lies without doubt.

Express Football Club chairman Kiryowa “K.K” Kiwanuka asserts a point during his maiden public press conference at Church House in Kampala

What are their weaknesses? Their squad seems to lack top quality needed to challenge for the top spot.

Where will they finish this season and why? One thing for sure is that they won’t be in the fight for relegation like it was last season.

They won’t be contenders but have the team to compete for the top six positions.