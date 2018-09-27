Golfers target the ‘cut’ on day two of 2018 Uganda Pro Open

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Professional Golf Open:

Day one Leader: Dismas Indiza (68 Gross)

George Olayo tees off during round one | JOHN BATANUDDE

It is day two at the prestigious 2018 Uganda Professional Golf Open in Entebbe on Thursday.

This follows the successful completion of the opening round at the lake side 1901 founded Entebbe Golfing facility on Wednesday.

More than 90 professional golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa are in the mix to make the cut.

Thirty golfers will be considered for the third and fourth rounds on Friday and Saturday respectively in the quest for the $50,000 total kitty.

Day one leader, Dismas Indiza, a member at Mumias Golf Club has the early advantage having played 3 – under – par 68 during the opening round at the par 71 lake side Entebbe Golf Club on Wednesday.

Henry Lujja in action



Indiza, who played six birdies on holes 1, 3, 7,9, 15 and 18, faces stiff competition from the rest of the field.

He is just one stroke ahead of Dayne John Moore, Robson Chinhoi and Greg Snow.

Zimbabwean Professional Charamba Tongoona on day one of the 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Pro Open in Entebbe

Five golfers Dennis Anguyo, Willy Deus Kitata, Alfred Nandwa, Simon Ngige Mburu and David Wakhu are chasing the leader by two strokes.

“We have a lot of golf to play. It is still too early to predict. I hope to perform well during round two and make the cut as well then we see what the rest of the rounds shall bring,” US based Ugandan, Kitata disclosed to Kawowo Sports after round one.

Abbey Bagalana ready for Tee off

The total kitty of $50,000 (at least Shs 82M) is available for the professionals who make the cut after day two action on Thursday.

Defending Champion, Stephen Ferreira

Day 2 Tee – off Draws:

8:00 AM: David Kamulindwa, Liberty Gumisa

8:10 AM: Irvin Mazibuko, Tranos Muradzikwa, Abbey Bagalana

8:20 AM: John Kisia, Joseph Mawejje, Kopan Timbe

8:30 AM: Jacob Okello, John Kagiri, Yusuf Abdallah

8:40 AM: Emma Ogwang, Ganeev Singh Giddie, Davis Kato

8:50 AM: Stephen Ferreira, Aaron Simfukwe, Boniface Kosgei Koske

9:00 AM: Herman Mutawe, Ashraf Bagalana (Amateur), Phillip Kasozi

9:10 AM: Isaac Ayubu Wanyeche, Erick Ooko Obura, Alfred Nandwa

9:20 AM: Saidi Mawa, Justus Madoya, Ronald Bukenya

9:30 AM: Fadhyl Nkya, Henry Lujja, Godfrey Mande Rugira

9:40 AM: Jules Dusabe, Sullivan Muthugia Wangai, Greg Snow

9:50 AM: Madalitso Muthiya, Gerald Kabuye, Ronald Rugumayo

10:00 AM: Rauf Kayyam Mandu, Musa Akil Yousuf, Robert Happy

10:10 AM: Nelson Mudanyi, Herman Deco Mutebi (Amateur), Deo Akope

10:20 AM: Walter Seokomong, Kennedy Abuto, Abraham Ainemani

10:30 AM: Dickson Lagoro, Robson Chinhoi, Dayne John Moore

10:40 AM: Richard Ainley,Tongoona Charamba, Ian Odokonyero

10:50 AM: Onito Opio, Mohammad Mandhu, George Olayo

11:00 AM: Ignatius Mketekete, Willy Deus Kitata, Jeff Kubwa

11:10 AM: Stefan Engell Andersen, Vincent Byamukama, Joshua Seale

11:20 AM: Hussein Bagalana, Dismas Indiza, Simon Ngige Mburu

11:30 AM: Bryson Nyanze, Mohit Mediratta, David Wakhu

11:40 AM: Nelson Simwa, Lawrence Muhenda, David Opati

11:50 AM: Grace Ocici, Brian Mwesigwa, Ronald Otile (Amateur)

12: 00 PM: Sujan Shah, Daniel Baguma (Amateur), Richard Baguma

12:10 PM: Brian Toolit, Sydney Wemba, Amos Frederick Kamya

12:20 PM: Robert Oluba, Silver Opio, James Karanja Muigai

12:30 PM: Joseph Cwinyaai (Amateur), CJ Wangai, Brian Gondo

12:40 PM: Tony Omuli, Matthew Omondi, Roy Da Costa

12:50 PM: Denis Anguyo, Ismail Mahmoud, Erneste Ndayisenga

1:00 PM: Stephen Kasaija, Adolf Muhumuza, Joseph Karanja Waweru

1:10 PM: Njuguna Ngugi, Olivier Munyaneza, Farayi Chitengwa

1:20 PM: Martin Ochaya, Hesbon Owiti Kutwa, Fred Wanzala

2018 Castle Lite Uganda Pro Open (Day 1 Leaderboard):

• 1 – Dismas Ndiza (68 Gross)

• T2 – Dayne John Moore (69 Gross)

• Robson Chinhoi (69 Gross)

• Greg Snow (69 Gross)

• T5 –Dennis Anguyo (70 Gross)

• Willy Deus Kitata (70 Gross)

• Simon Ngige Mburu (70 Gross)

• David Wakhu (70 Gross)

• Alfred Nandwa (70 Gross)

• T10 – Robert Happy (72 Gross)

• Matthew Omondi (72 Gross)

• Tony Omuli (72 Gross)

• Richard Baguma (72 Gross)