Indiza extends lead to three strokes on Day 2 | 2018 Uganda Pro Open

Dismas Indiza is ahead of the pack by three stroke coming to round three

Castle Lite 2018 Uganda Open (Professionals):

Leaderboard after 2 rounds (Top 10):

Dismas Indiza: 68, 65 ( 133 )

) Dayne John Moore: 69,67 ( 136 )

) Greg Snow: 69, 68 ( 137 )

) Simon Mburu Ngige: 70, 69 ( 139 )

) Robert Happy: 72, 69 ( 141 )

) Muthiya Madalisto: 76, 66 ( 142 )

) Silver Opio: 73, 69 ( 142 )

) Alfred Nandwa: 70, 72 ( 142 )

) Robinson Chinhoi: 69, 73 ( 142 )

) Stephen Ferreira: 73, 70 (143)

Kenyan golfer Dismas Indiza has extended his over night lead at the 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Pro Open Championship to three strokes.

The Mumias Golf Club member struck a phenomenal six under par 65 on day two to counter his 3 -under score of 69 during the opening day at the par 71 lake side Entebbe Club.

Indiza registered a total of nine birdies on Wednesday on holes 4, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 18.

“The round of day two was definitely better than the first during the first day. I enjoyed golf especially on the back 9 where I had six birdies on holes 11, 12, 13, 14 , 15 and 18. I will maintain the scores so that I will the championship,” Indiza, who also won in 2007, 2008, 2011 and 2012 noted.

Indiza is three strokes ahead of Zimbabwean John Dayne Moore and four in front of Kenya’s Greg Snow.

Kasese based golfer Robert Happy is the best Ugandan, currently occupying the 5th position, eight strokes short of the leader.

Zimbabwe’s Muthiya Madalisto, Silver Opio, Alfred Nandwa, Robson Chinhoi and 2017 Uganda Pro winner Stephen Ferreira complete the top 10.

Thirty-five (35) golfers have made the cut for the next two rounds and will vey to partake for the total kitty of $50,000 (Shs 85M).

13 Ugandans have made the cut and include Happy Robert, Willy Deus Kitata (US based), Denis Anguyo, Herman Mutawe, Robert Oluba, Phillip Kasozi, Richard Baguma, Ronald Bukenya, Abbey Bagalana, David Kamulindwa, Deo Akope, Saidi Shaban Mawa and the amateur Ronald Otile.

On Friday, the 35 golfers who made the cut will engage in round three action before the final day on Saturday.

Hole in One

Amateur golfer Herman Deco Mutebi registered a rare hole in one feat on par three hole number 2 during day two.

This followed Willy Deus Kitata’s hole in one on day one, on the par three hole 10.

Missed Cut

Some of the prominent golfers who missed the cut include; 2016 champion Joshua Seale, 2013 winner Vicent Byamukama, sunshine tour player Charamba Tongoona, Entebbe club course holder Richard Ainley (7 under – 64), Fred Wanzala, Nelson Simwa, 2017 Uganda Amateur winner Ronald Rugumayo, 2008 amateur winner George Olayo, 2006 amateur champion Amos Kamya, Grace Ocici Onito, Rwanda’s Jules Dusabe, Stephen Andersen, Entebbe club resident professional Dickson Lagoro among others.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean professional golfer Brian Gondo won the longest drive contest held on Thursday after the second round of the open.

Gondo beat a strong field of other golfers with the most powerful drive on hole 18.

Focus turns to the remaining rounds as the golfers hustle for better position in the next 36 holes over two days in the quest for the biggest pay cheque.

The 35 Pro golfers who made the cut:

1 – Dismas Indiza (-9)

2- Dayne John Moore (-6)

3 – Greg Snow (-5)

4 – Simon Mburu Ngige (-3)

5 – Robert Happy (-1)

T6 Muthiya Madalisto (Par)

Silver Opio (Par)

Alfred Nandwa (Par)

Robson Chinhoi (Par)

10 – Stephen Ferreira (+1) – 70

T11 – Willy Deus Kitata (+2) – 74

Denis Anguyo (+2) – 74

T13 – Herman Mutawe (+3) – 69

Ignatius Mketekete (+3)

T15 Robert Oluba (+3) – 70

Phillip Kasozi (+3) – 71

Richard Baguma (+4) – 74

David Wakhu (+4)

T19 – Justus Madoya (+5)

Erick Ooko Obura (+5)

Mohit Mediratta (+5)

T22 – Ronald Bukenya (+6)

Hesbon Owiti Kutwa (+6)

Abbey Bagalana (+6)

Mohammad Mandu (+6)

Ronald Otile *Amateur (+6)

Matthew Omondi (+6)

T28 – Sydney Wemba (+7)

Opio Onito (+7)

Brian Toolit (+7)

Saidi Shaban Mawa (+7)

David Opati (+7)

David Kamulindwa (+7)

Kopan Timbe (+7)

Deo Akope (+7)