Friday 28 September

KCCA Vs Toro United – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4.30pm

Mbarara City’s Ivan Eyam (left) battles for the ball against KCCA’s Abubakar Gift Ali at Lugogo

Mike Mutebi has admitted his side are top favourites to win the league but warns against expecting it easy as they host rebranded Tooro United.

The former champions take on Wasswa Bbosa’s men at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo on Friday afternoon and Mutebi doesn’t know what to expect from the opponents.

Mike Mutebi

“There have been a lot of changes at Soana (now Tooro United),” said Mutebi. “It’s over 80% change at the team and that makes even difficult to predict how they play,” he added but remains optimistic his side are stronger.

“I think we are stronger and the triumphs in the pre-season competitions give us even more confidence. But we must exemplify that on the field on play.

The Kasasiro will have skipper Timothy Awany, midfielders Nicholas Kasozi and Muzamiru Mutyaba available for selection after missing the Fufa Super Cup through injuries but Gift Ali and Sadam Juma are still side lined.

Meanwhile, Bbosa expects his side to put up a good show against the 12-time champions.

Tooro United Coach, Wasswa Bossa.

“I am optimistic we shall give KCCA FC a good run for their money, because I understand them more than anybody else,” he said. “I know how they play that’s why I always gave them hard time while still at SC Villa and Express and will use similar game approach.

The visitors who shifted their home from Kavumba to Buhinga will look to Allan Kayiwa, Simon Sserunkuma and Willy Kavuma for inspiration.