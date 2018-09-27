Kirinya-Jinja S.S Head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula

Friday 28 September

Kirinya Jinja Vs SC Villa – Arena of Visions, Jinja 4.30pm

SC Villa coach Moses Basena and skipper Ambrose Kirya are confident heading into the first match of the season when they visit Kirinya Jinja SS in Jinja.

Basena, who returned to the team two months ago, admitted challenges in assembling a new look side after departure of all but five players but remains optimistic.

Moses Basena and his assistant Nestroy Kizito

“It’s been a daunting task to assemble the team but we are ready to go,” he said. “Being the first match, we may have issues but no doubt, the two months together makes me believe,” he added.

For Kirya, a trip to Jinja isn’t about playing but aiming at getting all points.

“As a team, we are motivated and ready to challenge for all points and with the support of our fans, we shall give it a fight.

Habib Kavuma

The new look squad has some experienced heads in Habib Kavuma, Savio Kabugo at the back with Brian Bwete in goal while upfront, Pius Wangi and Bashir Mutanda are expected to do the job. For the hosts, Fred Amaku will be the key player tasked with getting the goals as well as Anthony Mayanja