Onduparaka 2018/19 Season Preview: Is time ripe for Caterpillars to soar?

Onduparaka

No team has caught the eyes of the masses in the previous three seasons than Onduparaka.

The past two seasons have seen them improve on the standings and how high will they finish come the end of 2018/19 season?

Finishing position: 4th

Total points: 48

Key stat: Only Vipers (12) conceded fewer goals last season than Onduparaka (17) with Nicholas Sebwato keeping the most clean sheets

Denis Okot shields his goalkeeper against Benjamin Ochan

Major INS: Nicholas Kagaba (URA), Denis Okot, Solomon Okwalinga (KCCA), Amis Muwonge (Doves All Stars), Fred Agandu (Bul), Abel Eturude (SC Villa), Remex Kasozi (Bright Stars)

Major OUTS: Aggrey Kirya (Bright Stars), Moses Ndaula, Ivan Mboowa, John Kisakye (Nyamityobora), Karim Ndugwa (Wakiso Giants), Yafesi Mubiru, Muhammad Rashid (Mbarara City), Rashid Agau (Maroons),

Gadaffi Gadinho

Which of their players are most excited about watching? The Caterpillars play as a team but whenever Gadafi Gadinho clicks, the team does.

What are the challenges facing the manager this season? Asaph Mwebaze will be experiencing a whole new environment after a long period at Maroons. The tactician has arguably been a little relaxed at Maroons but the Ondu job comes with another challenge.

Asaph Mwebaze

What are their strengths? Belief is the word. The Caterpillars have this and believe they can challenge the big boys for honours. In addition, a very stable experienced goalkeeper and defence plus the feared home ground – Green Light stadium.

What are their weaknesses? For the past two seasons, their worst undoing has been tactical especially away from home against the Big Boys.

Viane Sekajugo

Where will they finish this season and why? They are formidable and with a better tactician in Mwebaze, they will fancy their chances to challenge the boys but still far from clinching the league.