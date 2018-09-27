Police FC 2018/19 Season Preview: Can the Cops mount a challenge?

Police XI against Wakiso Giants

Abdallah Mubiru’s side haven’t been so much in the news in the pre-season save for a sit down strike by players a few days to the league kick off.

On the pitch, they have registered some tremendous results in the pre-season games but how will they perform in the season proper?

Finishing position: 7th

Total points: 39

Key stat: Only champions Vipers (50) and runners up KCCA (54) scored more goals than Police (31) last season.

Abdallah Mubiru talks to Hassan Kalega and Shakur Makeera

Major INS: Ronald Nyanzi, Hassan Kalega and Ashraf Fadiga Mugume (Vipers), Johnson Odong (Kibuli United), Simon Mbaziira (Proline)

Major OUTS: Rahmat Ssenfuka (Vipers SC), Martin Mpuuga (Maroons), Albert Mugisa (SC Villa), Douglas Kisembo (African Lyon), Simon Tamale (Bright Stars)

Juma Balinya in action against Maroons. He is one of the players in Police FC squad for EAPCCO games

Which of their players are most excited about watching? The acquisition of youngsters Gaata and Fadiga means addition of young and hungry players but the key man this season will be Juma Balinya.

What are the challenges facing the manager this season? As it was last season, the biggest problem lies in the top offices. Just recently, the boys went on strike over delayed wages and how the manager gets results out of a squad that isn’t as motivated remains a big challenge.

Gaata and Fadiga are some of the new faces at Police FC

What are their strengths? No team in the league keeps and circulates the ball more than the Cops. Besides, they have some hungry players in there ready to prove a point.

Abdallah Mubiru

What are their weaknesses? The squad looks thin and may find problems adapting to their new home, the artificial turf at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

Where will they finish this season and why? Until the second round of last season, the team really gave a good account of themselves and were on top for longer periods.

Where they finish will so much depend on how they start but I still fancy them to be in the top seven.