Ali Sabilla will get the new season under way when he takes charge of Vipers SC and newly promoted Ndejje University in the early kick off on Friday.
Sabilla, alongside Okello Lee and Marex Makumbi have been appointed by Fufa to handle the game that also sees each of the other games’ officials appointed.
Nevertheless, there are no officials for the Mbarara City Versus Express FC that has been reliably postponed following events that saw the Ankole Lions scrapped off the fixtures for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2018/19 season.
Friday 28 September
4pm: Vipers SC vs Ndejje University, St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende
Referee: Ali Sabilla
Assistants: Okello Lee and Marex Nkumbi
Fourth Official: Anna Akoyi
Match Assessor: Amin Bossa Nkono
4.30PM: URA FC vs Paidha Black Angels FC, Mandela National Stadium, Namboole
Referee: Alex Muhabi
Assistants: Mark Ssonko and Ronald Katenya
Fourth Official: Robert Donney
Match Assessor: Ali Waiswa
4.30PM: Bright Stars FC vs Maroons FC, Champions Stadium-Mwererwe
Referee: Shamirah Nabadda
Assistants: Solomon Lusambya and Hakim Mulindwa
Fourth Official: Deogratius Opio
Match Assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba
4.30PM: KCCA FC vs Tooro United, StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo
Referee: William Oloya
Assistant Referees: Musa Balikoowa and Jane Mutonyi
Fourth Official: Rajab Bakasambe
Match Assessor: Ronnie Kalema
4.30PM: Kirinya Jinja SS vs SC Villa -The Mighty Arena-Jinja
Referee: Mashood Ssali
Assistants: Lydia Nantabo and Catherine Cynthia Nagadya
Fourth Official: Asaduh Ssemeere
Match Assessor: Ajab Waiswa
4.30PM: Onduparaka vs Nyamityobora – Green Light Stadium, Arua
Referee: Ronald Kirangwa
Assistants: Tony Agir and Dick Okello
Fourth Official: Paul Omara
Match Assessor: Catherine Adipo
Saturday 29th September, 2018
4PM: Police vs BUL FC- StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo Live on TV
Referee: George Olem
Assistants: Ronald Mwesigwa and Geoffrey Sajjabi
Fourth Official: Ronald Madanda
Match Assessor: Yusuf Awuye