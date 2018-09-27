Ali Sabila Chelangat (left) talks to Vipers’ player Milton Karisa during a league match away in Arua at the Green Light Stadium against Onduparaka. He will referee the Vipers vs Ndejje University game at Kitende

Ali Sabilla will get the new season under way when he takes charge of Vipers SC and newly promoted Ndejje University in the early kick off on Friday.

Sabilla, alongside Okello Lee and Marex Makumbi have been appointed by Fufa to handle the game that also sees each of the other games’ officials appointed.

Nevertheless, there are no officials for the Mbarara City Versus Express FC that has been reliably postponed following events that saw the Ankole Lions scrapped off the fixtures for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2018/19 season.

Friday 28 September

4pm: Vipers SC vs Ndejje University, St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende

Referee: Ali Sabilla

Assistants: Okello Lee and Marex Nkumbi

Fourth Official: Anna Akoyi

Match Assessor: Amin Bossa Nkono

4.30PM: URA FC vs Paidha Black Angels FC, Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Referee: Alex Muhabi

Assistants: Mark Ssonko and Ronald Katenya

Fourth Official: Robert Donney

Match Assessor: Ali Waiswa

4.30PM: Bright Stars FC vs Maroons FC, Champions Stadium-Mwererwe

Referee: Shamirah Nabadda

Assistants: Solomon Lusambya and Hakim Mulindwa

Fourth Official: Deogratius Opio

Match Assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba

4.30PM: KCCA FC vs Tooro United, StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Referee: William Oloya

Assistant Referees: Musa Balikoowa and Jane Mutonyi

Fourth Official: Rajab Bakasambe

Match Assessor: Ronnie Kalema

4.30PM: Kirinya Jinja SS vs SC Villa -The Mighty Arena-Jinja

Referee: Mashood Ssali

Assistants: Lydia Nantabo and Catherine Cynthia Nagadya

Fourth Official: Asaduh Ssemeere

Match Assessor: Ajab Waiswa

4.30PM: Onduparaka vs Nyamityobora – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Referee: Ronald Kirangwa

Assistants: Tony Agir and Dick Okello

Fourth Official: Paul Omara

Match Assessor: Catherine Adipo

Saturday 29th September, 2018

4PM: Police vs BUL FC- StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo Live on TV

Referee: George Olem

Assistants: Ronald Mwesigwa and Geoffrey Sajjabi

Fourth Official: Ronald Madanda

Match Assessor: Yusuf Awuye