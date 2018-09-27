URA SC 2018/19 Season Preview: Can Ssimbwa re-awaken the sleeping Tax Men?

URA line-up vs. KCCA

The Tax Collector are in slumber for close to seven seasons now but in Sam Ssimbwa, they have a coach who can really help awake them.

It may not be the season to taste league glory again but how much will they improve from last season?

Finishing position: 10th

Total points: 37

Key stat: URA failed to garner double figures in the Wins Column managing only 9 wins, just 4 better than bottom of the table, Masavu

Abdul-Malick Vitalis Tabu signs at URA F.C

Major INS: Abdul Malik Vitalis Tabu (SC Villa), Abdallah Nyanzi (Soana), Allan Mugalu (Kyetume), Benjamin Nyakoojo, James Alitho (Vipers), Robert Omunuk (Proline), Salim Wekiya (Masavu), Steven Muguchi (Kakira), Joachim Ojera (Lira United), Joshua Kawadwa (Bright Stars), Mathew Odong (Tusker), Yesseri Waibi (Mbarara City)

Major OUTS: Herman Wasswa, Brian Majwega (Maroons), Jimmy Kulaba (Tusker), Mathias Muwanga (Vipers SC), Shadrak Sebulime (Amuka), Fred Okot (Vipers), De Boss Kalama (Ndejje)

First round league action between URA and Sports Club Villa Jogoo at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Which of their players are most excited about watching? In Said Kyeyune, Moses Seruyidde and new boy Joachim Ojera, URA has some exciting players but Shafik Kagimu will be the main man.

What are the challenges facing the manager this season? Sam Ssimbwa won the league with a less fancied Express FC side in 2012 and believes he can do it with URA too. However, it’s a pressure job and must deliver as early as possible so as to impress the bosses.

Sam Ssimbwa

What are their strengths? They have some quality especially in midfield and a couple of goal getters to compliment the forwards.

What are their weaknesses? Watching them play in the pre-season, their defence leaves a lot to be desired

Where will they finish this season and why? Unlike last season, I foresee a much improved team performance. They will give a good chase to the favourites but not enough to be champions.