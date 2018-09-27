<

Friday September 28

Vipers Vs Ndejje University – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Vipers SC players celebrate.

Javier Martinez Espinoza has warned that his players must be effective if they are to retain their league title ahead of side’s meeting with Ndejje University in the opener.

The Venoms begin their title defence against the Fufa Big League champions who are making their debut in the top division.

Espinoza, who took charge of his first competitive game in the Fufa Super Cup against KCCA can’t wait to take charge of his first premiership game on a better playing surface.

“Am looking forward to our first game in the Uganda Premier League but most importantly to show how effective we are,” Espinoza told the club’s website. “At least we shall be playing from our own pitch than Wankulukuku stadium which didn’t favour my boys,” he added.



“l know we are going to play a team that would like to make a statement by being the first team to win at St Mary’s Stadium this new season but we are also ready to fight for the three points.

Noel Nasasira celebrates one of his goals in the Big League. He will be key

Ndejje University coach Raymond Komakech will face the defending champions without goalkeeper Eric Kibowa and attacker Baden Mujahid who are on loan from Vipers.

But Francis Onekalit, who began his career with Vipers, striker Joel Nasasira and Male Nsereko will be the men he will rely on to pick a positive result away from home.

For the hosts, Daniel Sserunkuma and Moses Waiswa will be the star key men tasked with unlocking the new entrants.

Abraham Ndugwa, Rahmat Ssenfuka and Fred Okot are all expected to make their league debuts for the champions.

Key Stat:

Vipers have failed to pick maximum points on the opening day of the season for the past two consecutive seasons – drawing with Bright Stars (2016) and (2017)