16 Ugandans make the treasured cut at 2018 Uganda Pro Open

Shaban Mawa made the cut

A total of 16 Ugandan pro golfers made the cut to partake the total kitty of $ 50,000 (at least 192M) staked by Castle Lite, the anchor sponsors of the 2018 Uganda Professional Open.

Robert Happy, Silver Opio, US based Ugandan Willy Deus Kitata, Denis Anguyo, Herman Mutawe, Robert Oluba, Phillip Kasozi, Richard Baguma, Ronald Bukenya, Abbey Bagalana, Ronald Otile (amateur), Jinja’s Opio Onito, Brian Toolit, Saidi Shaban Mawa, Deo Akope and David Kamulindwa made cut.

Only Otile who also won the 2018 Uganda Amateurs championship will not have a share of the money by virtue of his amateur status.

Jinja based Professional Emmanuel Opio Onito also made the cut

“It feels good to have made the cut. I will keep focused ahead of the next two rounds so that I complete in a decent position” Jinja based professional Emmanuel Opio Onito disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

After two rounds, Kenya’s best professional Dismas Indiza was 9 -under par, three strokes ahead of second placed Dayne John Moore.

Kenya’s Greg Snow is 5 -under par as Simon Mburu Ngige three under in 36 holes.

Kasese based Robert Happy is the best Ugandan pro after two rounds with a one -under score having played a phenomenal two under score of 69 gross.

Four golfers Muthiya Madalisto, Silver Opio, Alfred Nandwa and Robson Chinhoi are all level.

2006 Uganda Amateur champion Amos Kamya missed the cut

Charamba Tongoona from Zimbabwe missed the cut

Some of the Ugandans who missed the cut are; Amos Kamya, George Olayo, Vicent Byamukama, Fred Wanzala, Nelson Simwa, 2017 Uganda Amateur winner Ronald Rugumayo, Grace Ocici Onito, Entebbe club resident professional Dickson Lagoro, Abraham Ainemani and Henry Lujja.

Sunshine tour player Charamba Tongoona, Entebbe club course holder Richard Ainley (7 under – 64), Rwanda’s Jules Dusabe, Joshua Seale, Stephen Andersen are some of the prominent players who missed the treasured cut.

35 Pro golfers who made the cut:

1 – Dismas Indiza (-9)

2- Dayne John Moore (-6)

3 – Greg Snow (-5)

4 – Simon Mburu Ngige (-3)

5 – Robert Happy (-1)

T6 Muthiya Madalisto (Par)

Silver Opio (Par)

Alfred Nandwa (Par)

Robson Chinhoi (Par)

10 – Stephen Ferreira (+1)

T11 – Willy Deus Kitata (+2)

Denis Anguyo (+2) – 74

T13 – Herman Mutawe (+3)

Ignatius Mketekete (+3)

T15 Robert Oluba (+3)

Phillip Kasozi (+3)

Richard Baguma (+4)

David Wakhu (+4)

T19 – Justus Madoya (+5)

Erick Ooko Obura (+5)

Mohit Mediratta (+5)

T22 – Ronald Bukenya (+6)

Hesbon Owiti Kutwa (+6)

Abbey Bagalana (+6)

Mohammad Mandu (+6)

Ronald Otile *Amateur (+6)

Matthew Omondi (+6)

T28 – Sydney Wemba (+7)

Opio Onito (+7)

Brian Toolit (+7)

Saidi Shaban Mawa (+7)

David Opati (+7)

David Kamulindwa (+7)

Kopan Timbe (+7)

Deo Akope (+7)