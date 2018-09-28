Experienced striker Ssentongo joins Rwandese club

Robert “Mwenda” Ssentongo

Experienced striker Robert “Mwenda” Ssentongo, 30, has transferred to Rwanda top tier side Sun Rise Football Club.

Ssentongo, who is capped 38 times for the Uganda National team, Uganda Cranes penned a two-year deal with the Nyagatare based club.

The doubled footed Ugandan joins from second division club Kyetume which had joined three weeks ago as a free agent.

The sign on fee, according to his agent Patrick Gakumba is 5M Rwanda Francs (at least Ug. Shs 21M).

Before joining Kyetume where he was training, Ssentongo had been a free agent after departing Ethiopian premier league club Fassil Kenema F.C.

Ssentongo boosts of a wealth of experience having previously played at Simba Sports Club, Sports Club Villa Jogoo, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), St George (in Ethiopia), African Lyon (in Tanzania) and Braband in Denmark.

Robert Ssentongo (right) scores against Onduparaka while still at KCCA FC

He is a sharp shooter and on four occasions has been the top scorer of the Uganda Premier League in 2004, 2011/12, 2014/15 and lately 2015/16.

Ssentongo was also the top scorer in 2012 Cecafa senior Challenge Cup and named on the Uganda Premier League Team of the Season of the 2015/16 season.

In the 38 games played for the Uganda Cranes, Ssentongo has scored 8 goals.