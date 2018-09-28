Heavy weights Masaka SSS Aziz Damani, Olila High face off in Ladies League

Due to Blankets and Wine happening at Lugogo on Sunday, the mouth watering clash between Aziz Damani powered Masaka SS and Olila High has been moved to Jinja meaning the Kampala crowd will miss out on some serious Ladies Cricket.

The last time these two sides met was in the Ladies T20 final in which the Masaka based side won with little fuss, but since then Masaka has lost two of its best players Mary Nalule and Saidat Nalule who moved on to other things after the qualifiers in Netherlands.

However, since Aziz Damani decided to back the Masaka based side, they has been able to use Kenyan internationals Sarah Bhakita and Mary Banja who just last season were winning with Olila High but will now donning the yellow and green of Aziz Damani.

Damani might have gotten the better of the Soroti based Olila High in the shortest format of the game, the Soroti side is a different competitor in the 50 over format. This format suits their style play which involves patient build up of innings with both ball and bat.

Damalie Busingye is a dangerous player in this format and will be key for Olila High. She has the skills on stay on the wicket for long while the rest of the team bats around her. She has back up from Lady Cricket Cranes vice captain Janet Mbabazi and opening bats lady Rachel Ntono plus if she has to Joyce Mary Apio is handy with the bat down the order.

Aziz Damani will be counting on their on its Kenyan pros Sarah Bhakita and Mary Banja to spur them on but they already have Gertrude Candiru and Immaculate Nakisuyi in their side. Names will need to deliver if they are overcome a spirited Olila side that will be looking to revenge that T20 finals loss.

This two teams are undoubtedly the best two sides in the ladies division and whoever wins tomorrow’s game will surely walk away with the league title.