Kasirye late show wins it for Vipers against Ndejje University

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 1 Results)

• Vipers 1-0 Ndejje University

• Kirinya-Jinja S.S 2-2 SC Villa Jogoo

• URA 2-0 Paidha Black Angels

• Onduparaka 2-0 Nyamityobora

• KCCA 2-1 Tooro United

• Bright Stars 3-1 Maroons

On a newly laid astro turf of St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende, it was marvel and delight to catch the flow of the ball as the reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club labored to a 1-0 win against debutants Ndejje University during the one of the seven match day games for the 2018/19 season.

It took 90 minutes for the home side to score, a decisive strike by second half substitute Davis Kasirye that eventually won the game 1-0.

Kasirye, capped twice by the Uganda Cranes registered a league goal on his long awaited debut, tapping home past goalkeeper Derrick Emikole.

He had replaced a largely effective midfielder Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye after 66 minutes of the well-attended game.

Earlier, it had been a 50-50 game with the visitors defending gallantly.

In the opening moments, Vipers had a early advantage when midfielder Bernard Katetemera lost possession moments after kick off but the quick counter did not pay dividends.

Ndejje University registered a shot on target through former Jinja Municipal Council forward Anwar Ntege but the Vipers’ newly signed goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora was equal to the task.

Ndejje University’s Sam Matovu had another shot on target from 30 yards easily tamed by Mutombora after 20 minutes.

The best chance of the opening half fell to Vipers when midfielder Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye’s shot kissed the lower post.

With 10 minutes to the end of the opening stanza, Vipers’ defender Bashir Asiku nearly scored but Emikole saved with a spilled ball for a corner kick.

Isa Mubiru of Ndejje University became the first player to be cautioned after 34 minutes before midfielder Moses Waiswa had a cheeky loop well saved by Emikole after a quick counter.

The visitors were forced into a forced change when Dickens Kilama replaced the injured Anwar Ntege minutes to the end of the first half.

Ndejje University’s golden moment of the first half fell to Isaac Muyanja but the forward miskicked a low ball inside the goal area as the two sides returned to the locker rooms tied goal-less.

Five minutes into the second half, Dickens Okwir paved way for a lively Duncan Sseninde for the home side’s first change.

Bernard Katetermera got booked 10 minutes into the second half for a malicous foul on Waiswa.

Vipers’ technical bench called off Tumwesigye for the former SC Villa Jogoo lanky forward Kasirye with 25 minutes left on the clock.

Ndejje University suffered a second unforced change as Sam Matovu limped off for Paul Katongole on 68 minutes.

From then on, Ndejje University resorted to time wasting antics, and on one occasion right back Abdallah Mwima was cautioned by

FIFA Referee Ali Sabila for deliberate time wasting.

Kasirye was a culprit of a weak header off Aggrey Madoi’s cross from the left with 15 minutes to play.

Tito Okello, who had a lively evening at office shot directly at the goalkeeper Emikole following a clever inter-play with Kasirye as

Vipers intensified their quest for break through goal.

The decisive moment arrived on the 90th minute mark. A lapse in concentration at the back line of the visiting team was optimally utilized when Kasirye, totally unmarked in the area drove high into the net a well -set square ball by Sseninde.

After the goal, Ndejje University introduced former Vipers forward Emmanuel Wasswa for Isaac Muyanja but it was little too late in the five minutes of added time indicated by former FIFA Referee Anna Akoyi.

Three points in the pouch for Vipers, a perfect start for striker Kasirye and Mexican coach Xavier Martinez Espinoza as well as a brilliant beginning for the defending champions as they eye the successful title defence.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI:

Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Bashir Asiku, Robert Madoi, Geofrey Wasswa, Livingstone Mulondo, Tadeo Lwanga (Captain), Frank Tumwesigye (66’ Davis Kasirye), Moses Waiswa, Tito Okello, Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma, Dickens Okwir (50’ Duncan Sseninde)

Subs Not Used:

Derrick Ochan (G.K), Rahmat Ssenfuka, Noah Wafula, Fred Okot, Brian Kalumba

Ndejje University XI:

Derrick Emikole (G.K), Abdallah Mwima, Isa Mubiru, Richard Sekubomba, Edward Kabona, Bernard Katetemera, Isaac Muyanja (90’ Emmanuel Wassa), Paul Dumba, Anwar Ntege (30’ Dickens Kilama), Noel Nasasira, Sam Matovu (60’ Paul Katongole)

Subs Not Used:

Jeans Wokorach (G.K), Ronald Odokonyero, Steven Akena, Simon Ngole

Match Officials:

Referee: Ali Sabira

Ali Sabira 1st Assistant Referee: Okello Lee

2nd Assistant Referee: Marex Nkumbi

4th Official: Anna Akoyi

Match Commissioner: Amin Bbosa Nkono

Media Officer: Abdul Wasike

Reactions:

Raymond Komakech, Head coach:

I thank the players, I am proud of the boys. We lost it in the last two minutes. The performance was plus-plus. Mentality of the players was spot on. Execution of the game plan was nice. Forced injuries to Anwar Ntege and Sam Matovu let us down and affected our game as well.

Xavier Martinez, Vipers Head coach:

We were patient and waited for the goal. Very proud of my team. We made too many crosses, Ndejje University was good in defence. It was good for the fans. Performance was excellent on the day. Step by step we shall perfect the performance. We had a tough first half, in the second half, we knew, we could do better. The two changes in the second half were tactical.

Match Day one results: