KCCA
2-1 Tooro United
Allan Okello and Patrick Kaddu scored for KCCA in
either half as they overcame wasteful Tooro United 2-1 to start the league with
maximum points.
Allan Kayiwa pulled one back for the visitors on an
evening they deserved more.
KCCA started the better side with Muzamiru Mutyaba,
Herbert Achai and Lawrence Bukenya dominating and the dominance paid off in the
8th minute when Okello long range effort hit the back of the net
past Joel Mutakubwa.
Three minutes later, Steven Omvia failed to score
with Charles Lukwago beaten as his tame effort was cleared off the line by
Timothy Awany.
The forward also had another chance to draw the visitors’
level as well as Simon Sserunkuma but the KCCA defence did well to clear their
lines.
Earlier, Mike
Mutebi had made a forced change with injured Julius Poloto replaced by Muwadda
Mawejje.
KCCA took the slim lead into the half time break and
Mutebi made another change a few minutes into the second half with Ibrahim
Saddam Juma taking over from Bukenya.
The impact of his introduction was immediately felt
as he won the penalty in the 54th minute.
It was missed by Patrick Kaddu but from the
resultant corner, the striker’s powerful header hit the back of the net to give
the Kasasiro a two goal cushion.
At the moment, KCCA were in ascendency and should
have widened lead but they were wasteful.
Substitute Kayiwa then pulled one back for the
visitors in the 76th minute and should have equalised two minutes
later but Godfrey Lwesibawa shot wide when through on goal.
Wasswa Bbosa’s side piled pressure in search for the
winner but the final whistle KCCA took home all points.