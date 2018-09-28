Patrick Kaddu

KCCA

2-1 Tooro United

Allan Okello and Patrick Kaddu scored for KCCA in

either half as they overcame wasteful Tooro United 2-1 to start the league with

maximum points.

Allan Kayiwa pulled one back for the visitors on an

evening they deserved more.

KCCA started the better side with Muzamiru Mutyaba,

Herbert Achai and Lawrence Bukenya dominating and the dominance paid off in the

8th minute when Okello long range effort hit the back of the net

past Joel Mutakubwa.

Three minutes later, Steven Omvia failed to score

with Charles Lukwago beaten as his tame effort was cleared off the line by

Timothy Awany.

The forward also had another chance to draw the visitors’

level as well as Simon Sserunkuma but the KCCA defence did well to clear their

lines.

Earlier, Mike

Mutebi had made a forced change with injured Julius Poloto replaced by Muwadda

Mawejje.

KCCA took the slim lead into the half time break and

Mutebi made another change a few minutes into the second half with Ibrahim

Saddam Juma taking over from Bukenya.

The impact of his introduction was immediately felt

as he won the penalty in the 54th minute.

It was missed by Patrick Kaddu but from the

resultant corner, the striker’s powerful header hit the back of the net to give

the Kasasiro a two goal cushion.

At the moment, KCCA were in ascendency and should

have widened lead but they were wasteful.

Substitute Kayiwa then pulled one back for the

visitors in the 76th minute and should have equalised two minutes

later but Godfrey Lwesibawa shot wide when through on goal.

Wasswa Bbosa’s side piled pressure in search for the

winner but the final whistle KCCA took home all points.