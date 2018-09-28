Kirinya-Jinja S.S players celebrate one of their season goals

Kirinya

Jinja SS 2-2 SC Villa

Joel Madondo scored a brace to salvage a point for

Kirinya Jinja SS against embattled SC Villa in a four goal thriller at the

Mighty Arena.

Bashir Mutanda and Joseph Ssemujju scored for the

new look SC Villa that missed six of their players due to licensing issues.

Madondo put the hosts in the lead inside 20 minutes

but Mutanda punished his former bosses with a response for the Jogoos moments

later.

The visitors went ahead inside the first minute

after recess thanks to a strike by Joseph Ssemujju.

But with a quarter of the game remaining, Madondo

equalised for the hosts and despite piling pressure, Moses Basena’s side held

on for a point.

Villa

misses six players

Meanwhile, the kick off delayed as SC Villa had

issues with player licenses.

They went on to miss Ashraf Mandela, Pius Wangi, Albert

Mugisa, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Brian Bwete who still have issues with

registration.

Vipers and Police FC appealed the Fufa Players

Status Committee to have the players released on free and so the case remains

pending.