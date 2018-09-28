Kirinya
Jinja SS 2-2 SC Villa
Joel Madondo scored a brace to salvage a point for
Kirinya Jinja SS against embattled SC Villa in a four goal thriller at the
Mighty Arena.
Bashir Mutanda and Joseph Ssemujju scored for the
new look SC Villa that missed six of their players due to licensing issues.
Madondo put the hosts in the lead inside 20 minutes
but Mutanda punished his former bosses with a response for the Jogoos moments
later.
The visitors went ahead inside the first minute
after recess thanks to a strike by Joseph Ssemujju.
But with a quarter of the game remaining, Madondo
equalised for the hosts and despite piling pressure, Moses Basena’s side held
on for a point.
Villa
misses six players
Meanwhile, the kick off delayed as SC Villa had
issues with player licenses.
They went on to miss Ashraf Mandela, Pius Wangi, Albert
Mugisa, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Brian Bwete who still have issues with
registration.
Vipers and Police FC appealed the Fufa Players
Status Committee to have the players released on free and so the case remains
pending.