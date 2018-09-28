KMSF scraps B13 rule for 2019 season

Africa Rally Archives

The Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF) has announced a string of changes for their 2019 rally championship.

Most notable is the B13 class rule which is dropped for the next season.

The B13 rule was introduced in 2018 and allowed for modifications like a larger air box, bigger restrictor to 34mm and the gearbox to all group N and R4 cars. The changes gave cars more power.

“The board agreed to scrap off the B13 class which was introduced this year. . This is to align the KMSF with the FIA classes for the homologated cars,” said KMSF head Phineas Kimathi this week.

Crews will now run the actual homologated specifications without any advantage.

Also, the new regulations for next year will include power stages. The additional stage will either run as the opening or closing stage during a rally. Bonus points shall be awarded to the winner.

“The power stage will make the rallies more exciting for the spectators as well as the crews.

“However, we are yet to discuss about the bonus points that will be attached to it. We cannont use five points as its in WRC because our scoring system is a different. If you award 5 points, a crews get more advanatge even over the event winner,” said Gurvir Bhabra, the chairman of rally commission.

added to the regulation is the percentage of participation for one to be eligible for championship. A crew must now compete in at least to eighty percent of the championship events.