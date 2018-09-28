Mwebaze starts Onduparaka journey against league debutants Nyamityobora

Asaph Mwebaze

2018/19 Uganda Premier League:

Friday, September 28, 2018

Onduparaka Vs Nyamityobora

At Green Light Stadium, Arua (4:30 PM)

There is excitement in Arua and elsewhere that the opening match day one of 2018/19 Uganda Premier League matches will be played.

Arua Municipality and the entire West Nile region is often characterized and associated with passionate fans cheering.

As the home side Onduparaka takes on league debutants Nyamityobora FC at the intimidating Green Light Stadium, all the odds will be on the Catarpillars’ side given the obvious home advantage at play.

In his first game at the club, Asaph Mwebaze, the head coach at the Catarpillars targets maximum points and lest a great start before home fans.

“The delay to kick off the league was an advantage itself to me to see all the players since I came in late.I am coming in this game looking for the first ever win in an opener for my side at home.” Mwebaze spoke in the pre-match press conference.

His counterpart, James Odoch, the very coach who was at the helm of the club in their promotion journey expects positive results;

“We are going in this encounter expecting a positive result, the squad is good enough for that, the players know what we want and they are to fight for that” Odoch noted.

Antonio Flores and Asaph Mwebaze in the pre-match press conference

Key players:

The Catarpillars will pray that their goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato replicates the form of last season which witnessed him keep as many as 18 clean sheets.

Left winger Vianne Ssekajugo, arguably the club’s best player from last season will once again shoulder the club’s goalscoring and creative roles.

Central defensive pairing of skipper Rashid “Mertasacker” Toha and new recruit Richard Ayiko will be out to display a solid performance as they target a clean sheet towards accomplishing the goal of recording Onduparaka’s first ever home win.

Other players of substance for Onduparaka are new signings Amis Muwonge, Abel Eturude, Fred Agandu, Nicholas Kagaba, Solomon Okwalinga as well as the Gadafi Gadihno.

Viane Sekajugo

Team Nyamityobora will likely assemble former KCCA, BUL and Soana goalkeeper Franco Oringa, one of the new signings on the team.

Other fresh recruits expected to feature in the game are former Onduparaka players Moses Ndawula and John Wesley Kisakye, Muhammed Iga, Ibrahim Pengere, Charles Musige and Cameroonian defender Calvin Barni among others.

Former Uganda U-17 left back Alex Komakech and team captain Henry Wamala will take on the left and right respective flank roles.

Missing:

Hard tackling midfielder Ivan Mbowa, a diligent player who played at Onduparaka for two seasons will miss the duel against his former club because of injury.

The home side might miss new signing Denis Okot Oola, Gaddafi Wahab, Alex Gasper and Malish Jamal because of different ailments.

Nyamityobora team

James Odoch

The match will be handled by Ronald Kirangwa as the center referee.

Kirangwa will be assisted by Tony Agir and Dick Okello as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Paul Omara is the confirmed fourth official whilst CAF match assessor and retired FIFA Referee Catherine Adipo shall be the referees’ assessor on the day.

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Ronald Kirangwa

1st Assistant Referee: Tony Agir

2nd Assistant Referee: Dick Okello

Fourth Official: Paul Omara

Match Assessor: Catherine Adipo