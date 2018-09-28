Newcomers Paidha Black Angels in stern test away to URA | Preview

2018/19 Uganda Premier League:

Match day one (Friday, 28th September 2018):

URA Vs Paidha Black Angels

At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:30 PM)

Paidha Black Angels team that was promoted in the play-offs

Newly promoted Paidha Black Angels Football Club takes on Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC in their first match of the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League duel.

The match shall be played at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Friday.

Fresh from the second-tier division (FUFA Big League), the Blacks as they are christened face a stern test of character against a much experienced side that has also won the league thrice.

Either sides have new tacticians on board and this will definitely impact differently on their style of play.

Whereas Sam Ssimbwa along with his entire back room staff were named more than three months ago, Paidha Black Angels’ Muhammed Kisekka and Richard Tamale Kiwanuka have just taken over their job just two days ago.

Heading to the game, URA seems to be the better prepared team given the number of pre-season warm up games played and new players brought on board.

The tax collectors were some of the most busy club in the transfer window, purchasing a couple of players as Abdul Malik Vitalis Tabu (SC Villa), Abdallah Nyanzi (Soana), Allan Mugalu (Kyetume), Benjamin Nyakoojo, James Alitho (Vipers), Robert Omunuk (Proline), Salim Wekiya (Masavu), Steven Muguchi (Kakira), Joachim Ojera (Lira United), Joshua Kawadwa (Bright Stars), Mathew Odong (Tusker) and Yesseri Waibi (Mbarara City).

Key characters:

URA will back on the experience on a couple of tried and tested players in the league as Saidi Kyeyune, Alionzi Nafian (goalkeeper), Yesseri Waibi, Vitalis Tabu, James Alitho (goalkeeper), Mathew Odong, Joakim Ojera, promising midfielder Moses Sseruyidde and a couple of other players on board.

Ajab Abraham battles with Yeseri Waibi

Paidha Black Angels’ recruitment witnessed the team management bring on board Petit Wanok, Jamil Malyamungu, two players who will definitely add spark and energy to their front line that has also a veteran – Yudah Mugalu.

Former Sports Club Villa Jogoo goalkeeper Stephen Latek Odong is expected to be a busy entity in the goal posts for Paidha Black Angels and given his character, the team could be rested assured of a point on the road.

The game will be handled by Alex Muhabi as center referee.

Mark Ssonko and Ronald Katenya are the first and second assistants respectively.

The fourth official is Robert Donney whilst Ali Waiswa will be the match assessor.

Match Officials: