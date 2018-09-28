Nsimbe, Obua kick start Maroons duty with tricky visit to Bright Stars

George Nsimbe

2018/19 Uganda Premier League:

Bright Stars Vs Maroons

Friday, 28 th September 2018

September 2018 At the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe (4:30 PM)

Two former Uganda Cranes legends George “Best” Nsimbe and David Obua will start off their expedition at Prisons side Maroons as coaches when they take on boggy side Bright Stars at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe.

Maroons make the short trip across town to Yoshino sponsored Bright Stars with high expectations.

For starters, either clubs have had relatively good preparations ahead of the new season with players’ recruitment and a couple of build-up games.

Last season, Nsimbe was at Express and played a great role to ensure the Red Eagles survive relegation.

He takes on a new task ahead alongside David Obua, a partnership that on paper could yield instant dividends.

Fred Kajoba

Bright Stars’ tried and tested head coach Fred Kajoba is another affluent organizer of sorts.

For all the seasons that Kajoba has handled Bright Stars, it has been transformed into a giant killing entity home and away.

Ashadu Bugembe

Key actors:

Maroons visit the dreaded Mwererwe with safe hands of goalkeeper Ashadu Bugembe, one of the goalkeepers who had several clean sheets (15) last season.

Maxwell Okello, new signings Brian Majwega and Seif Batte are some of the other players expected to rise to the occasion.

Enter Bright Stars. Skipper Nelson Senkatuka, Fred Ssegujja, Methdious Jjunju, John Kokas Opejo and Brian Enzema are some of the players that the home side will line up for the duel.

Newly promoted female FIFA Referee Shamirah Nabadda is the confirmed center referee.

Solomon Lusambya and Hakim Mulindwa are the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Deogratius Opio is the fourth official as Rosebell Rwamuyamba is the match official.

Bright Stars midfielder Brian Enzama (with the ball) in action against BUL at Mwererwe.

Match Officials: