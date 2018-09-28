URA 2-0 Paidha Black Angels

URA FC Media

Vitalis Tabu scored twice on his URA league debut to earn the side a deserved 2-0 win visitors Paidha Black Angels at Namboole.

The two sides nearly played to a goalless first half but Tabu, a signing from SC Villa made sure the Tax Collectors went into the half time break with a slim 1-0 as he struck the lone goal before the interval.

The temperamental winger made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute to make the points safe on a day of home wins.

The league’s newcomers were among only three sides that didn’t score on match day one alongside Nyamityobora and Ndejje University.

URA’s next game will be away to Express FC while Paidha Black Angels host Police FC.