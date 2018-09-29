Police 1-2 Bul

Villa Oromchan and Timothy Douglas Owori scored in either half for Bul as they condemned Police to a 2-1 loss on the Cops first game at their new home, StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

Ronald Nyanzi scored Police’s only goal in a game they dominated but picked no point.

The hosts who missed a couple of players including Ruben Kimera, Norman Ojik, Johnson Odong and Arafat Galiwango through lack of licenses started well with Juma Balinya, Ashraf Mugume and Ben Ocen as well as Nyanzi interchanging passes in the final third.

However, Bul’s first attack down the left in the 7th minute saw Umar Mukobe cross into the area met by Hamis Tibita whose first time shot was parried by Davis Mutebi into Oromchan path and the forward made no mistake.

The Cops remained calm and composed despite the setback and twice came close but Nyanzi’s attempts were blocked by Bul defenders.

There was a claim for a penalty also waved when Musa Malunda appeared to have blocked Ocen’s shot with his arm.

At the other end, Yunus Sibira forced a good save from Police goalie Mutebi with a long range attempt.

In the second half, Paul Willa shot after restart was well dealt with by Hannington Ssebulwanyo who initiated an attack that resulted into a second goal for Bul when Owori neatly tapped home a cross from the left.

Fadiga came close to pulling a goal back for Police moments later and so did Nyanzi and Balinya but they had to wait till the 65th minute when Nyanzi nodded home from close range.

Mubiru introduced Pius Kagwa, Basaani Saafi and Hassan Kalega for Ocen, Shakur Makeera and Mugume in search for the leveller but the Jinja based side held on to win three points.