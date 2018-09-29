Final bow as professional golfers climax the 2018 Uganda Open in Entebbe

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Golf Open series will conclude on Saturday with the final round of the professionals on Saturday at the lake side Par 71 Entebbe Golf Club.

After the Juniors, Ladies open and the main event (Amateurs), the professionals will wind up the series in style.

At stake is the total kitty of $ 50,000 (Ug.Shs 82M) whose winner will smile home with the biggest share of percentage (22.50%).

Before the professionals took to the fairways on Wednesday with round one, there was the Pro Am event won by Kenya’s Nelson Simwa.

Since round one, there has been one leader – Dismas Indiza.

The long hitting Mumias based professional opened up with a single stroke lead when he posted 3 -under 68 on day one.

He extended the lead to three strokes with a six -under 65 before further stretching it to 5 strokes on day three action (on Friday).

Kenya’s Snow Greg is second coming to the final round as Zimbabwe’s Muthiya Madalitso is seven strokes off Inidza.

Kasese born pro golfer Robert Happy is the best Uganda on fourth after three rounds.

Dayne John Moore (9 strokes off the leader) and US based Ugandan Willy Deus Kitata is 11 strokes off the pace.

“I will play a cautious game to maintain the lead because I have the advantage coming to the final round. It has been a competitive tournament” Indiza who has previously won the open in

Since day one, the gallery has witnessed two hole in one shots by Kitata and amateur golfer Herman Deco Mutebi.

Kitata played the hole in one on hole 10 during day one action while Mutebi achieved the feat on hole 2 on the second day.

The professional golfers will be joined by a big field of subsidiary golfers to spice the day.

A wet course awaits the golfers on Saturday following the morning rains in Entebbe and the surrounding areas.

Nile Breweries Limited under the Castle Lite brand has been the main anchor sponsor of the 77th edition of the Uganda Open.

Final Draw for Professional Golfers:

11:20 AM : Saidi Mawa, Mohammad Mandu

11:30 AM : Sydney Wemba, David Opati, Opio Onito,

11:40 AM : Ronald Bukenya, David Wakhu, Deo Akope,

11:50 AM : Hesbon Owiti Kutwa, Brian Toolit, David Kamulindwa

12:00 PM : Phillip Kasozi, Kopan Timbe, Robert Oluba

12:10 PM : Ronald Otile (Amateur), Mohit Mediratta, Justus Madoya

12:20 PM : Abbey Bagalana, Ignatius Mketekete, Herman Mutawe

12:30 PM : Alfred Nandwa, Erick Ooko Obura, Richard Baguma

12:40 PM : Mathew Omondi, Silver Opio, Stephen Ferreira

12:50 PM : Robson Chinhoi, Simon Ngige Mburu, Denis Anguyo

1:00 PM : Willy Deus Kitata, John Dayne Moore, Robert Happy

1:10 PM: Madalitso Muthiya, Greg Snow, Dismas Ndiza

Leader-board after 3 rounds (Top 21):