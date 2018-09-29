Indiza consolidates grip at the summit of the 2018 Uganda Pro Open leaderboard

Castle Lite 2018 Uganda Open (Professionals):

Top Six after 3 rounds (54 Holes):

1 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya): 68, 65, 68 (201)

2 – Snow Greg (Kenya): 69, 68, 69 (206)

3 – Muthiya Madalitso (Zimbabwe): 72, 69, 66 (208)

4 – Robert Happy (Uganda): 72, 69, 68 (209)

5 – Dayne John Moore (Zimbabwe): 69,67, 74 (210)

6 – Willy Deus Kitata (Uganda): 70, 74, 69 (212)

Kenyan long hitting professional golfer Dismas Indiza carries a 5 stroke lead heading to the final round of the 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Pro Open at Entebbe Golf Club.

Indiza who had six birdies on holes 3, 7, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 18 on day three for a round of three under 68 is 6 stroke ahead of another Kenyan Snow Greg.

Snow also had six birdies on holes 1,2, 7,,14, 15 and 18 for his 2 -under 69 on day three.

Zimbabwean Muthiya Madalitso had the best round on day three with a 5 – under 66 with birdies on 4, 5, 10, 11, 12 and 18.

US based Uganda Willy Deus Kitata is among the 6 alongside Happy Robert.

Kitata birdied holes 8, 10, 11, 15, 16 and 18.

Round four tees off on Saturday. The professionals are veying for a total kitty of $ 50,000.

Leaderboard after 3 rounds (Top 10):