Onduparaka pips debutants Nyamitobora on match day one | Uganda Premier League

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 1):

Onduparaka 2-0 Nyamityobora

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Onduparaka Football Club subjected new comers Nyamityobora to a rude welcome for the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League season.

The Catarpillars defeated visiting Nyamityobora 2-0 at the Green Light Stadium during match day one of the league on Friday.

A goal in each half from prodigal son Viane Ssekajugo and goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato won the game for the home side before hundreds of fans.

Ssekajugo struck the opening after 27 minutes and Ssebwato’s penalty, 13 minutes to full time climaxed the day.

There were cautions by referee Ronaldie Kirangwa to two Nyamityobora players Lamech Ebong and John Paul Achile in the 72nd and 76th minutes respectively.

Maximum points for the Greens guaranteed Onduparaka and head coach Ashaf Mwebaze a clinical start to the season.

Next Games:

Nyamityobora hosts Bright Stars this Tuesday at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Meanwhile, Onduparaka will make the long trip to face Sports Club Villa Jogoo at the Mandela National Stadium on the same day.

Uganda Premier League (All Match Day 1 Results)