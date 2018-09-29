© Kawowo Sports / AISHA NAKATO

Tooro United coach Wasswa Bbosa was hurt by the team’s 2-1 loss at the hands of KCCA on the opening day of the league saying the better team lost.

Allan Okello and Patrick Kaddu scored in either half before substitute Allan Kayiwa netted the visitors’ consolation.

“I think we were the better team overall,” said Bbosa. “It’s painful to lose against a side that didn’t too much,” he added before taking the positives.

But I was impressed with the way we kept the ball and created goal scoring opportunities.

On where his side lost the game, Bbosa believes it was due to loss of concentration in crucial moments.

For the first goal, our goalkeeper lost concentration. Then after saving the penalty which I think was contentious, the boys went to sleep and we conceded a second.

Bbosa’s side take on Bul next week in Njeru Technical Centre.