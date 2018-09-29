Tornado look to clinch promotion with win over Budo, Nile take on ACC

Budo Oval: KC Budo v Tornado – 10.30am

Entebbe Oval: Nile v ACC – 10.30am

A young Tornado side has been the surprise of the season in Division 2 picking up wins off teams that seemed to be better than them.

This weekend they have the opportunity to end their two year stay in the second tier of Cricket in Uganda if they can over come Budo.

Budo stranded at the bottom of the Division 2 table are in danger of relegation but this is what makes them dangerous as well because they have nothing to lose. Last weekend result in Jinja does not tell the whole story as they gave Wanderers a bloody nose but in the end the the more experienced Wanderers got the result.

Brian Adriko will have to lead from the front if Tornado are to gain promotion to the top flight and if his frontline bowlers Trevor Bukenya and Cosmas Kyewuta can show up they should be able to overcome Budo.

In Budo, ACC will be looking at trying finish as high up the table as possible when they take on relegated threatened Nile.

Nile are just a point ahead of Budo but are not safe from relegation, they will need a win on their final day of the season against Budo to stay in Division 2.

ACC on the other hand were favorites for promotion this season but they have had a very inconsistent campaign which meant that they failed to stay in touch with the leading teams and are currently out of the promotion race.

This encounter is not of relevance to any of the sides and Nile might be preserving their energy for next week when they take on Budo.