Vipers sharp forward Kasirye dedicates wonder goal to beloved mother

Mothers are unique species world over.

They play an integral role in one’s upbringing right from that delicate toddler stage until adulthood.

Upon that back ground, many successful personalities owe their rich success scripts with to their respective mothers.

Vipers and Uganda Cranes forward Davis Kasirye is no exceptional.

After scoring that historic goal on the newly laid G3 artificial grass at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende, Kasirye straight away dedicated the goal to the mother Rachael Guwedeeko.

Vipers, the reigning champions of the Uganda Premier League overcame a hard fighting newly promoted entity Ndejje University 1-0 before hundreds of fans at the St Mary’s Stadium on Friday.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, he appreciated;

I want to thank my beloved mother Rachael Guwedeeko for the special care, love and protection accorded to me. Without her, I would never be the person I am today. I therefore dedicate this special goal to her.

The lanky forward netted a dramatic late winner on 90 minutes having replaced stylish midfielder Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye after 66 minutes.

Standing at 6 feet, Kasirye was well positioned to tap home following a well squared ball in his path by impressive substitute Duncan Sseninde.

In fact, Kasirye would have scored earlier but missed a free header with a quarter an hour to play when he drilled his powerful attempt off Bashir Asiku straight to the goalkeeper.

He has promised to keep calm and composed ahead of the rest of the matches and season, and the prime objective is to return to the Uganda Cranes fold.

Kasirye has been capped twice by the Uganda Cranes having played against Zimbabwe (international friendly match at Rufaro Stadium) and was an unused substitute against Botswana in Francistown.

I want to keep working hard. I thank the technical bench and the rest of players for the collective team work effort. Football is team work spirit without which you can not achieve as an individual.

Kasirye has previously played at BUL, Express, URA, Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Zesco United (Zambia) and lately record Uganda Premier League champions Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

How Vipers Lined up against Ndejje University:

Vipers XI:

Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Bashir Asiku, Robert Madoi, Geofrey Wasswa, Livingstone Mulondo, Tadeo Lwanga (Captain), Frank Tumwesigye (66’ Davis Kasirye), Moses Waiswa, Tito Okello, Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma, Dickens Okwir (50’ Duncan Sseninde)

Subs Not Used:

Derrick Ochan (G.K), Rahmat Ssenfuka, Noah Wafula, Fred Okot, Brian Kalumba