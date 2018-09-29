Wet Entebbe course awaits the golfers on the final round | 2018 Uganda Pro Open

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

As the professional and subsidiary golfers take to the lake side Entebbe Golf Club course on the final round of the 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Pro Open, wet conditions will await them.

This follows heavy rains on Saturday morning in Entebbe and the surrounding areas.

Depending on the style of play, rains have different effects on the various golfers.

Whereas many long hitters are favoured by wet course conditions, it is terrible for shot hitters.

Throughout the four days the Professionals have been engaged on the course since the official practice round on Monday, it has been a dry course with very fast greens and fairways.

With rains, the fairways and greens shall be holding and the gallery awaits to see the reaction of the golfers.

“Rain or no rain, there is no effect on my game” the youngest professional David Kamulindwa Amooti disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

For starters, the 2018 Castle Lite Uganda Golf Open series will conclude on Saturday with the final round of the subsidiary golfers and the professionals.

After the Juniors, Ladies open and the main event (Amateurs), the professionals will wind up the series in style.

At stake is the total kitty of $ 50,000 (Ug.Shs 82M) whose winner will smile home with the biggest share of percentage (22.50%).

Since round one, Mumias golf club professional Dismas Indiza has maintained the grip onto the summit of the standings with 68, 65 and 68 throughout the respective three rounds.

The long hitter opened up with a single stroke lead when he posted 3 -under 68 on day one.

He extended the lead to three strokes with a six -under 65 before further stretching it to 5 strokes on day three action (on Friday).

Kenya’s Snow Greg is second coming to the final round as Zimbabwe’s Muthiya Madalitso is seven strokes off Inidza.

Kasese born pro golfer Robert Happy is the best Uganda on fourth after three rounds.

Dayne John Moore (9 strokes off the leader) and US based Ugandan Willy Deus Kitata is 11 strokes off the pace.

Indiza has won the open four times in 2007, 2008, 2011 and 2012.

The professional golfers will be joined by a big field of subsidiary golfers to spice the day.

Nile Breweries Limited under the Castle Lite brand has been the main anchor sponsor of the 77th edition of the Uganda Open.

Final Draw for Professional Golfers:

11:20 AM : Saidi Mawa, Mohammad Mandu

: Saidi Mawa, Mohammad Mandu 11:30 AM : Sydney Wemba, David Opati, Opio Onito,

: Sydney Wemba, David Opati, Opio Onito, 11:40 AM : Ronald Bukenya, David Wakhu, Deo Akope,

: Ronald Bukenya, David Wakhu, Deo Akope, 11:50 AM : Hesbon Owiti Kutwa, Brian Toolit, David Kamulindwa

: Hesbon Owiti Kutwa, Brian Toolit, David Kamulindwa 12:00 PM : Phillip Kasozi, Kopan Timbe, Robert Oluba

: Phillip Kasozi, Kopan Timbe, Robert Oluba 12:10 PM : Ronald Otile (Amateur), Mohit Mediratta, Justus Madoya

: Ronald Otile (Amateur), Mohit Mediratta, Justus Madoya 12:20 PM : Abbey Bagalana, Ignatius Mketekete, Herman Mutawe

: Abbey Bagalana, Ignatius Mketekete, Herman Mutawe 12:30 PM : Alfred Nandwa, Erick Ooko Obura, Richard Baguma

: Alfred Nandwa, Erick Ooko Obura, Richard Baguma 12:40 PM : Mathew Omondi, Silver Opio, Stephen Ferreira

: Mathew Omondi, Silver Opio, Stephen Ferreira 12:50 PM : Robson Chinhoi, Simon Ngige Mburu, Denis Anguyo

: Robson Chinhoi, Simon Ngige Mburu, Denis Anguyo 1:00 PM : Willy Deus Kitata, John Dayne Moore, Robert Happy

: Willy Deus Kitata, John Dayne Moore, Robert Happy 1:10 PM: Madalitso Muthiya, Greg Snow, Dismas Ndiza

Leaderboard after 3 rounds (Top 21):

Dismas Indiza: 68, 65, 68 (201)

Snow Greg: 69, 68, 69 (206)

Muthiya Madalitso: 72, 69, 66 (208)

Robert Happy: 72, 69, 68 (209)

Dayne John Moore: 69,67, 74 (210)

Willy Deus Kitata: 70, 74, 69 (212)

Denis Anguyo: 70, 74, 69 (213)

Simon Ngige Mburu: 70, 69, 75 (214)

Robson Chinhoi: 69, 73, 72 (214)

Stephen Ferreira: 73, 70, 72 (215)

Silver Opio: 73, 69, 76 (218)

Matthew Omondi: 72, 76, 70 (218)

Richard Baguma: 72, 74, 72 (218)

Erick Ooko Obura: 74, 73, 72 (219)

Alfred Nandwa: 70, 72, 77 (219)

Herman Mutawe: 76, 69, 75 (220)

Ignatius Mketekete: 76, 69, 75 (220)

Abbey Bagalana: 75, 73, 72 (220)

Justus Madoya: 75, 72, 73 (220)

Mohit Mediratta: 74, 73, 73 (220)

Ronald Otile: 73, 75, 72 (220)* Amateur

