2018 Kids of Africa Half Marathon:

Sunday, October 14, 2018

Catergories : 5KM, 10KM & 21KM

Start & Finish: Kids of Africa center, Bwerenga (Wakiso District)

Entry Fee: 20,000/=

At least Shs 172M is ear marked for the construction of four toilet facilities at various primary schools through the proceeds realized from the 7th edition of the Kids of Africa half marathon.

The educational institutions in question are St Paul Bulenga, Kigero, St Kizito Namugonde and Bugiri Primary schools.

This annual run, organized by Kids of Africa center in conjunction with Katabi Sub County will take place on Sunday, 14th October 2018.

Like during the previous editions, each year, a particular noble cause is attached to this project.

This year round, improvement of sanitation in public schools with Katabi sub county is the goal with better modern toilet structures to replace the dilapidated toilet facilities

Addressing journalists during the 2018 run launch at the lavish Lake Hall of Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Florence Barigye, the director of the Kids of Africa children’s village stressed the need to corporate and help the aforementioned schools.

As Kids of Africa children’s village, we have always wished to contribute to the community through this annual run. The previous races have all been a success with good accountability of funds for the attached projects. This year, we have come up with the ideas of constructing four modern toilet facilities in the selected four public primary schools within Katabi sub county (St Paul Bulenga, Kigero, St Kizito Namugonde and Bugiri Primary schools).

Barigye was particularly concerned about the appalling sanitary conditions in the most schools.

The launch was blessed by the presence of the Katabi Sub County mayor Kalema Bassamula-ekere.

Kalema lauded Kids of Africa for the idea of this annual run which mobilizes masses, before calling upon the populous to join the noble cause;

I am particularly impressed by the management of Kids of Africa children’s center for starting and sustaining this run every year for the past 7 years. I call upon the general public to join this worthy cause. We shall accord the run all the support as Katabi Town Council

Kalema promised to raise a team from Katabi Sub county and participate in the run as well.

Rock Construction Limited, key partners with Kids of Africa children’s village acted swiftly with a financial contribution of Shs 25M.

Jubilee Insurance have also contributed Shs 10M with Sheraton Hotel also expected to make a financial contribution.

Sheraton Kampala Hotel, represented at the launch by the marketer Jackie Namukasa Mugisha has also been an integral partner with management of Kids of Africa in transforming this run into a success over the years.

Other partners include; Vasarn Electric Company Limited, Bank of Baroda, Fabrication Systems, Savanah Cement, Spedag Interfreight, Reliable Engineering, Katabi Town Council, ETM International Church, Super Terrazo, Steel and Tube industries, CBS and Appliance World.

There will be three race catergories in the 5KM, 10KM and 21KM with clear cut prizes set for the three performances per catergory.

Runners below 12 years will take part in the 5KM run.

The other different age brackets as 13-17, 18-49 and 50 years plus will also be catered for.

Registration Fees and Points:

Shs 20.000/= has been set as the registration fee per head at different registration points as Diamond Trust Building (3rd floor) at MMAKS Advocates offices, Grand Imperial Hotel Shopping Mall (shop 47), Katabi Town council – mayors’ offices, Total Petrol Station in Namasuba, Kids of Africa offices – Bwerenga and National Water offices in Kawuku.

According to the race director Daniel Ssetubba, there will be a T-shirt given to every participant with a late fee of 30,000/= levied per person who registers on the event day.

About Kids of Africa:

Kids of Africa is a Swiss initiative, a children’s home operating in Uganda. The center is located in Bwerenga, off Kampala – Entebbe road near Kawuku trading center. It takes care of 95 disadvantaged children in 10 family homes. Each of the home is headed by a foster mother. The children represent the next generation of Ugandan society and it is hoped that they will contribute to the future of similarly disadvantaged youngsters in years to come.