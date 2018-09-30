FUFA Drum: Tabu in the spot light as West Nile visits Buganda in final opening leg

2018 FUFA Drum:

1st Leg (Final) – Sunday, September 30, 2018

Buganda Province Vs West Nile Province

At Bishops S.S Play-ground, Mukono (4 PM)

An epic clash is anticipated when Buganda and West Nile provinces lock horns in the opening leg of the FUFA Drum final at the Bishops S.S play ground in Mukono this Sunday.

Either side would wish to build an early advantage ahead of the return leg that will be played at the intimidating Green Light Stadium in Arua.

The two provinces have assembled relatively strong squads with Buganda head coach Alex Isabirye Musongola maintaining a bulk of the players who have been playing in the group stages where they have lost twice.

Experienced players as Brian Majwega, Savio Kabugo, Nicholas Ssebwato, Daniel Birikwalira, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Shafik Kagimu, Rajab Jooga, Allan Kayiwa and Viane Ssekajugo are all expected to command starting slots on the team.

These will be joined by promising youngsters as Abdallah Nyanzi, Solomon Walusimbi, Baker Buyala and Musa Magulu.

West Nile’s head tactician Umar Abdallah Loi, too, just like his Buganda counterpart took no risk than to name a strong side comprising of on form URA winger Vitalis Tabu, goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi, Rashid Toha, Ezra “Dead Rubber” Bidda, Abel Eturude, Oromchan Villa, Mustafa Kizza, Fillbert Obenchan, Feni Moses Ali, Brian Umony and many others.

Missing:

Both sides will dearly miss their respective talismen for varying reasons.

Buganda’s midfield dynamo Yassar Mugerwa has since returned to his Ethiopian base at Fasil Kenama and Robert Ssentongo traveled to Rwanda for professional stint with Sun Rise.

West Nile will play without experienced forward Samson Ceaser Okhuti, Wahab Gadafi and KCCA midfielder Abubakar Gift Ali, all of whom are nursing different aliments.

The match shall be handled by Eastern region based referees. George Olemu is the center referee.

Ronald Mwesigwa and Geofrey Sajjabi are the first and second assistant referees respectively.

The fourth official shall be Ronald Madanda whilst Rosebell Rwamuyamba is the referees’ assessor.

Livingstone Lajan is the match Commissioner.

Kick off time is 4 PM.

TEAM SQUADS:

Buganda Province:

Goalkeepers: Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC), Hannington Ssebwalunyo (BUL FC)

Other players: Vianne Sekajugo (Onduparaka), Muhammad Hassan (Onduparaka), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC), Ronald Kigongo (URA FC), Kagimu Shafik (URA FC), Abudallah Nyanzi (URA FC), Joel Mutakubwa (Tooro United FC), Allan Kayiwa (Tooro United FC), Baker Buyala (Tooro United FC), Derrick Muyanja (Kyetume FC), Musa Magulu (Kyetume FC), Brian Majwega (Maroons FC), Walusimbi Solomon (Maroons FC), Jooga Rajab (Seeta United FC), Enock Walusimbi (Bright Stars FC), Dan Birikwalira (Bright Stars FC), and Savio Kabugo (SC Villa)

Head coach: Alex Isabirye Musongola

West Nile Province:

Goalkeepers: Nafian Ajaib (URA), Richard Anyama (Onduparaka FC)

Other players: Geriga Atendele Geriga (Koboko Rising Stars), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), Toha Rashid Freedom (Onduparaka FC), Sabir Nesta Rajab (Kirinya JSS FC), Filbert Obenchan (KCCA FC), Richard Ayiko (Onduparaka FC), Rashid Okocha (Onduparaka FC), Ronald Orombi (Maroons FC), Moses Ali Feni (Wakiso Giants), Vitalis Tabu (URA), Rashid Agau (Maroons FC), Abel Eturude (Onduparaka FC) , Faizal, Oromcan Villa (BUL FC), Amaku Fred (Kirinya JSSS FC)), Omwony Brian (Free Agent), Rwothomiu Cromwel (Paidha Black Angles), Hassan Fatib (Sevilla B), Chika Sydney (Maroons FC), and Bida Ezra (Onduparaka FC)

Head coach: Umar Abudallah Loi

Match Officials: