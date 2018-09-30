Nabafu pips sharp shooter Anka to ladies top pool crown in Eastern region qualifiers

Nile Special Women Pool Qualifiers (Eastern Uganda):

Finals: Zaimat Nabafu 4-1 Sheila Anka

Mbale Pool Club

The Nile Special women pool qualifiers in the Eastern region were successfully concluded on Saturday in Mbale.

Uganda Pool Cranes captain and Indigo women pool club player Zaimat Nabafu won the overall top prize in the day long championship.

Nabafu outclassed Jinja Roniz’s pool club sharp shooter Sheila Anka 4-1 in a one sided finale witnessed by a big crowd and pool umpire Tom Kasumba.

Rehema Nanyondo and Aisha Madondo were the other two players who sealed their berth for the main finals that will take place at the Lugogo Indoor Arena on 27th October 2018.

A brand new Toyota Raum awaits the winner and shs 1M.

The second placed lady will smile home with a super league pool table valued at Sh 6M with a Shs 3M cash prize as well.

There will also be varying cash rewards up to the 16th place lady.

This will be the first time that the women have been included in the national pool championships sponsored by Nile Breweries Limited under the flagship brand, Nile Special.

PRIZES:

Ladies:

Winner : Toyota Raum and Shs 1M

: Toyota Raum and Shs 1M 2 nd Placed : Super League Table (valued at Shs 6M), Shs 3M

: Super League Table (valued at Shs 6M), Shs 3M 3rd placed: 1.5M

4th placed: Shs. 7,500,000

5 th – 8 th placed : Shs. 350,000 each

: Shs. 350,000 each 9th – 16th placed: Shs. 250,000 each

Men Prizes: